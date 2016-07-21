Nintendo's Next Gaming Console Is The NES Classic Edition (Updated)

Update, 7/21/2016, 12:17 p.m. PDT: Nintendo released a short video to promote the NES Classic Edition.

Nintendo announced that it has made an official NES clone called the “NES Classic Edition.” Looking and playing this console may bring waves of nostalgia for some, as it looks exactly like a miniature NES, but its limited game selection and modern operation may leave gamers longing for the real NES, and not just a stand-in.

The NES Classic Edition is designed to be as close to the original NES as possible while still implementing a series of modern features. Instead of using the classic RF modulator, the NES Classic Edition connects to the display through HDMI.

Nintendo has also recreated the NES controller, which the company named the “NES Classic Controller.” Each NES Classic Edition console will ship with one of these controllers, and additional controllers are available for purchase for $9.99.

Although the controller appears to be identical to the original, the controller ports on the NES are not. The NES Classic Edition instead uses controller ports that are identical to those seen on the back of Nintendo’s Wii Remote. The port gives gamers more options for a second controller. Existing peripherals, such as Nintendo’s Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro, will be compatible with the NES Classic Edition, and the NES Classic Controller will also be compatible with the Wii and Wii U. The change also means, however, that you won’t be able to use your original NES accessories with the NES Classic Edition.

The NES Classic Edition will also not be compatible with original NES game cartridges. Instead, the system comes loaded with 30 games that are undeniably some of the most popular titles ever released on the NES. Nintendo updated the games with a more modern save game system that allows the user to save the game at numerous points, which effectively removes the need to use in-game passwords to jump to a particular stage.

Although the NES Classic Edition makes it easy for young gamers to experience these games for the first time, and old gamers to relive part of their childhood, it may disappoint some die-hard enthusiasts of the original NES. The new save game system is convenient, but it also changes how the game is played and makes it easier to advance to new levels.

The lack of games may disappoint some users because the original NES library contained hundreds of games, and surely someone’s favorite game won’t be on the list. Although it may be a minor part of the experience, not having physical game cartridges also makes it feel like a different system.

It is nice to see something that looks like the NES appear on the market again, but for some like me, it will never replace the original.

The NES Classic Edition goes on sale November 11, at a suggested retail price of $59.99.