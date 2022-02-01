Nvidia Releases Game Ready Driver for GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti Laptops

Today, Nvidia released its latest GeForce Game Ready Driver, version 511.65 WHQL. As well as providing optimizations for new games like Dying Light 2 Stay Human and Sifu, one major addition for this driver is support for the new wave of laptops featuring GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti mobile GPUs, with 4th gen Max-Q technologies.



The release of Nvidia's new laptop GPUs starts today. We have already had hands-on time with several key designs, from the 160+ touted to be on the way, and published an extensive review of the MSI GE76 Raider (2022). The major difference between these laptops and the 2021 crop, from Nvidia's point of view, is the arrival of GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti mobile GPU options.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

As well as support for the new GPUs in the drivers, Nvidia has introduced its 4th gen Max-Q technologies with the 511.65 drivers. In brief, this Max-Q upgrade continues down the path of balancing performance and power consumption for mobile, but now does so with the help of Nvidia AI. Max-Q tech such as CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0 work in conjunction with other technologies, including Dynamic Boost, Whisper Mode, Resizable BAR and DLSS, says Nvidia.



In its blog post dedicated to the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti laptops, you can read more about the MSI Stealth GS66, MSI Vector GP66, and Razer Blade 17 which spearheaded the consumer retail release for the refreshed laptops GPUs today.

The other big news is that the drivers are game ready for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, a sequel to the 2015 hit from Techland. It's slated to launch on PCs and consoles before the end of the week, on February 4 to be precise. Nvidia has worked with the developers to make various optimizations for this post-apocalyptic survival FPP action game. Nvidia is particularly happy to announce this game will be released with both ray tracing and DLSS performance boosting technologies.



Sifu, the latest game from developer SloClap, also gets some optimizations in these drivers. It's a third-person action game featuring intense hand-to-hand combat, and you'll be ready to enjoy this vengeful kung-fu game at its best. Sifu is due to be released next Tuesday on the Epic Games Store.



Nvidia's Game Ready v511.65 WHQL drivers are available direct from Nvidia's support website, or via the GeForce Experience app. Nvidia also fixed a handful of bugs for this release: