Trending

Nvidia Releases New Game Ready Driver For ‘Sniper Elite 4,’ ‘For Honor,’ ‘Halo Wars 2’

By Graphics 

Nvidia released a new Game Ready graphics driver, which provides optimal day-one support for a handful of anticipated AAA games.

The new graphics driver (version 378.66) offers the best-possible gaming experience for the latest major game releases, including Sniper Elite 4, For Honor, and Halo Wars 2. Although we didn’t experience any graphics performance issues when we played the For Honor open beta last week, the new driver brings official support to the melee combat game.

The driver also features a new Video SDK (version 8.0), which supports high-bit-depth (10/12-bit) decoding with VP9/HEVC, OpenGL input support for encoder, weighted prediction, and several H.264 ME-only mode enhancements.

There weren’t any SLI profiles added to the new driver, but Sniper Elite 4 received a 3D Vision profile. However, Nvidia doesn’t recommend using it over Sniper Elite 4’s 3D Compatibility Mode profile. For Honor also got a similar treatment, with a 3D Compatibility Mode profile of its own.

You can download the new driver directly from Nvidia’s website or by using GeForce Experience.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SinxarKnights 14 February 2017 17:03
    There is a G-Sync fix in there as well. Most g-sync users know better than to use vsync and g-sync together but for the games that force it (looking at you Bethesda), there is a fix for the hang when tabbing out.
    Reply
  • falchard 14 February 2017 17:40
    NVidia has been lagging a bit with drivers. Also its starting to become clear G-Sync is not preferred. They should offer Freesync through drivers. No point limiting the consumer choice here.
    Reply
  • BulkZerker 14 February 2017 19:37
    @falchard. nVidia doesn't have Tue best track record on those sorts of things. They prefer to double down on their walled garden tech.
    Reply
  • SinxarKnights 14 February 2017 20:12
    19297207 said:
    NVidia has been lagging a bit with drivers. Also its starting to become clear G-Sync is not preferred. They should offer Freesync through drivers. No point limiting the consumer choice here.

    Why would they do that and lose money? That's the point, money.
    Reply
  • bigdragon 14 February 2017 20:39
    19297207 said:
    They should offer Freesync through drivers. No point limiting the consumer choice here.
    This is exactly what I want Nvidia to do. Sure, sell G-Sync as the "superior" solution. However, also allow use of Freesync as an "economy" option. This would let Nvidia have their cake and eat it too.
    Reply