NZXT Creates RTX 3080-Powered Sneakers

This isn't something you see every day: Artifact Studios has made a sneaker that has all the bells and whistles of a full-grown gaming PC equipped with an RTX 3080 Founders Edition and paired with NZXT components. If you're a fan of high-end sneakers and PC hardware, this is a dream come true!

The shoe features a black and white color scheme, awfully similar to that of NZXT's H710 computer case that comes in a black and white finish. There's a CPU block on the side of the shoe that looks like the block from an NZXT Kraken AIO. The screen on the CPU block is fully functional, just like the real thing.

Inside the shoe, there's a fully built PC inside that you can see through a fake-looking tempered glass, with a motherboard, four memory sticks, another CPU water block with another fully functional screen, and fans on the bottom of the "case." It looks very realistic — you can even see a fake CMOS battery on the motherboard itself.

This shoe is definitely a work of art; for now, though it seems it is just a prototype. But maybe with enough hype, Artifact Studios will make a limited production run of the NZXT-themed shoe!

(If you haven't caught on already, no, this shoe is not a real gaming PC.)