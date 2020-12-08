OrthoPi: The First Raspberry Pi 400 Ortholinear Mechanical Keys Project

Raspberry P i 400 mods are on the rise and we're excited to share them—like this awesome ortholinear mechanical keys project created and shared by 40% Keyboards. It features a custom PCB with mechanical keys fitted on top of the Raspberry Pi 400 case.

The original keyboard was removed to pull off the design. But with the new keys in place, it functions just like the original device. It even features LEDs for things like power.

(Image credit: 40% Keyboards)

With everything assembled, the final device is twice as tall as the original Raspberry Pi 400. The keys are from an ortholinear set purchased on Amazon except for the U2-sized enter key and right shift key which were salvaged from an old Lepton set.

(Image credit: 40% Keyboards)

If you'd like to recreate this project at home, you can download the Gerber PCB file and start shopping for a set of ortholinear keys. Of course, you'll also want to pick up a Raspberry Pi 400!

(Image credit: 40% Keyboards)

Visit the 40% keyboards website for more details and a thorough breakdown of what the assembly process looks like. Be sure to check out our list of Best Raspberry Pi Projects for more cool Pi mods and creations.