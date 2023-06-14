Sony Tests PS5 Game Streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium

In an announcement today on the official PlayStation website, Sony revealed plans to release new PS5 games for the Game Catalog to celebrate the first anniversary of the PlayStation Plus tiered plans. In addition to the new games, users can expect ten days of various activities, including a few giveaways for both digital and physical goodies.

PlayStation Plus Premium members will soon have the chance to take advantage of cloud streaming for several PlayStation 5 titles. Players will be able to launch straight into these titles without having to download them to the console first. These titles will also be available alongside various PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 games.

Starting next week, users can play several new additions to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog including PS4 titles like Tacoma, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Killing Floor 2. The PS5 exclusive Soulstice will be added as well as Far Cry 6, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Inscryption and Rogue Legacy 2, which are all available for both PS4 and PS5 consoles. Starting June 20th, gamers can check out the WWE2K23 game trial for PS4.

Both members and non-members get free avatars and wallpapers during the celebration—just keep an eye out for a voucher code to redeem them. Three digital rings are available between June 20th and June 30th that can be obtained through a few campaigns. Details on how to get them are listed in the announcement. There will also be a free multiplayer weekend running from June 24th to June 25th for all players, regardless of membership status.

Lastly, users can participate in a giveaway to win a new PlayStation 5 console or a PlayStation VR2 headset and PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. To enter the sweepstakes, players must visit the PlayStation Plus website and answer a few questions about the PlayStation Plus service. This giveaway is open between June 20th and June 30th.