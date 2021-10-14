You Can Use Raspberry Pi 400 As a PC Keyboard and Mouse Combo

If you’re a fan of Pimoroni, you’re probably familiar with its software lead Phil Howard (aka Gadgetoid) and his developments in the Raspberry Pi community. Today we’re sharing an awesome project he put together using our favorite keyboard PC, the Raspberry Pi 400.

Using the right cable and a bit of code, the Raspberry Pi 400 can function as a regular, USB HID keyboard. The best Raspberry Pi projects are easy to recreate and the only accessory you need to pull this project off is a USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable.

To set everything up, just connect the cable to your Pi and follow the instructions shared to GitHub under Quickstart. Once it’s ready, plug the USB Type-A end of the cable into a PC, the Pi 400 will now register as a USB keyboard. All of the input bypasses the Pi and goes directly to the PC instead. As an added bonus, it can also be configured to relay mouse input.

But what if you want to access the Pi 400? Phil’s got you covered! A keyboard shortcut is available that allows you to restore access to the Pi 400 OS. Just press Ctrl + Raspberry to switch the input.