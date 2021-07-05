This Raspberry Pi Project is Good For You

Developer and Raspberry Pi enthusiast Kutluhan Aktar is at it again with another impressive Raspberry Pi project. Aktar has created a Pi-powered food scanning system that uses artificial intelligence to create a comprehensive nutrient profile assessment at a glance. We recently covered his Darth Vader cryptocurrency tracker which uses the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller to help monitor crypto prices in real-time.

The best Raspberry Pi projects make our lives easier and this one is designed to keep your nutrition in check by analyzing anything it scans with TensorFlow machine learning. Using a custom model programmed by Aktar, it produces output of the food's "healthiness score" with the help of an open-source nutrition database called Open Food Facts .

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kutluhan Aktar) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Kutluhan Aktar)

According to Aktar, the project will work with both a Raspberry Pi 4 or Raspberry Pi 3 B+. It also uses a 7-inch touchscreen alongside a GM65 QR barcode scanner to scan the food in real-time.

Aktar developed a custom web application using PHP to interpret the barcode data and return nutrition information for a given product. A python script is used to read this data and turn it into a visual representation of its nutritional score.

If you want a bigger scoop on this nutritional Pi project, visit the project page at Hackster for more details and a complete breakdown of how the TensorFlow system works.