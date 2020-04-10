DIY Raspberry Pi Brewery Makes Delicious Beer

If you enjoy cracking open a cold one, you might appreciate this Pi-powered brewery project. It was shared just this week on Reddit by a user known as Warshi7819. This isn't his first Raspberry Pi project--and it definitely shows.
Warshi7819 has been interested in home brewing beer for some time and only recently decided to upgrade his hardware with a Raspberry Pi 3 B+. The Pi uses two waterproof sensors placed inside of 60-liter kettles to monitor the batch temperature. It controls a 3200W heating element to maintain the temperature at an ideal level.
The Raspberry Pi is running a custom Python script on Raspbian created by Warshi7819 just for the project. It even has a custom UI. You can input the recipe details from mash-in, mash steps, boiling parameters, and any hop additions. The Pi uses the temperature sensors and a couple of SSR relays to both maintain the temperature and circulation in accordance with the recipe.
Overall, the program uses more than 2500 lines of code and according to Warshi7819 was the most time-consuming aspect of the project. But the work isn't over yet! New features are in development, including the ability to transfer recipes and monitor the brewery remotely over WiFi. You can follow this project and explore more of Warshi7819's work on Reddit.