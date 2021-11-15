Raspberry Pi Cocktail Machine Mixes Your Favorite Drinks

If you’re looking for an automated solution for your home bar, check out this Raspberry Pi -powered cocktail maker created by Alexander Liggesmeyer. It does exactly what it sounds like—it uses a Raspberry Pi to make cocktails at the push of a button.

The best Raspberry Pi projects are easy to share and this one features a notably user-friendly web-based interface. Users access the UI from a browser and choose the drink they want to order. The Pi then uses a series of pumps to create the drink algorithmically. So just be sure to have your glass ready!

According to Liggesmeyer, the project relies on a Raspberry Pi 4B, which connects to a relay board that helps monitor eight food-safe peristaltic dosing pumps and diodes. The drink ingredients are transported using sections of a silicone hose.

The UI is pre-programmed with a menu of drinks, but users can create their own recipes to share with others. Then, if all of the ingredients are available, the drink can be ordered.

To get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi-powered cocktail maker and see how it goes together, check out the official project page at GitHub and be sure to follow Alex Liggesmeyer for more cool creations.