Two Raspberry Pi Picos Power Custom Super Game Boy Console

Playing classic Game Boy games on a TV screen is nothing new. The Super Game Boy cartridge for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) made it possible to play original Game Boy game on your television. Inspired by this classic platform, developer Andy West created his own from scratch with the help of a couple of Raspberry Pi Picos .

In the original video shared to YouTube via Element 14, West describes the project as an unportable Game Boy. Instead of an SNES cartridge, this is a dedicated unit that uses original hardware to read Game Boy cartridges and outputs the video feed to VGA.

The system is housed inside of an old Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). It uses an original Game Boy along with an NES controller for input. There are two Picos inside: one dedicated to converting the video output to VGA and a second for interpreting input data from the NES controller.

(Image credit: Element 14)

The final product is finished with a custom paint job and graphics naming it the “Game Guy”. All of the buttons work, including one dedicated to rotating through a selection of color palettes.

To get a closer look at this project, check out the original video shared to YouTube and dig into the source code over at GitHub.