Security Developer Creates WiFi Hacking Module With Pi Zero

Security dev Mr. Smashy, as he's known online, is testing the boundaries of network security with his latest creation. In a recent post on Twitter, the developer shared a WiFi hacking gadget made with a Pi Zero W and portable battery—and he included everything you need to create one yourself.

The gadget uses a Raspberry Pi Zero W, microSD card, micro USB cable, USB battery bank and a case for housing the components. Using the WiFi capabilities of the Pi Zero and mobility of the battery pack, it just takes a little software to turn the rig into a WiFi hacking machine.

The whole project starts like many Pi projects—with a fresh instance of Raspbian Buster loaded on the microSD card, Mr. Smashy uses re4son-kernel for its WiFi monitoring tools. Additional applications like Aircrack-ng and Bettercap provide more WiFi monitoring tools and even web-based GUIs.