Security Developer Creates WiFi Hacking Module With Pi Zero

Security dev Mr. Smashy, as he's known online, is testing the boundaries of network security with his latest creation. In a recent post on Twitter, the developer shared a WiFi hacking gadget made with a Pi Zero W and portable battery—and he included everything you need to create one yourself.
The gadget uses a Raspberry Pi Zero W, microSD card, micro USB cable, USB battery bank and a case for housing the components. Using the WiFi capabilities of the Pi Zero and mobility of the battery pack, it just takes a little software to turn the rig into a WiFi hacking machine.
The whole project starts like many Pi projects—with a fresh instance of Raspbian Buster loaded on the microSD card, Mr. Smashy uses re4son-kernel for its WiFi monitoring tools. Additional applications like Aircrack-ng and Bettercap provide more WiFi monitoring tools and even web-based GUIs.
It should go without saying, but please, Pi responsibly when using WiFi hacking tools—especially on networks that aren't yours. With that out of the way, check out the details on how to build one of these yourself on Medium. If you'd like to see what else Mr. Smashy is up to, you can follow him on Twitter.