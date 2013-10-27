Microsoft Explains Why to Buy Surface Instead of iPad

Now that both Microsoft and Apple have exposed their 10-inch cards, both are currently working their magic to earn your hard earned (or stolen/borrowed) cash. In today's corner we have Microsoft explaining why you, the dear valued consumer, should sink money into the Surface 2 or Surface Pro 2 instead of the iPad Air. This installment is written by Frank Shaw, Corporate Vice President of Communications at Microsoft.

"Surface and Surface 2 both include Office, the world's most popular, most powerful productivity software for free and are priced below both the iPad 2 and iPad Air respectively," he writes. "Making Apple's decision to build the price of their less popular and less powerful iWork into their tablets [is] not a very big (or very good) deal."

He points out that the new Surface tablets are a terrific blend of productivity and entertainment in one lightweight, affordable package. The team had this goal in mind after seeing too many people walking around with two devices: one for work and one for play. Surface, he claims, is a tablet built to offer great touch-based entertainment activities combined with a productivity powerhouse. Users essentially have one screen for writing reports and flinging birds.

"The good news is that Microsoft understands how people work better than anyone else on the planet. We created the personal computing revolution by giving people around the world a low-cost, powerful, easy-to-use device that helped them accomplish an unbelievable array of tasks. And together, Windows and Office ended up reaching every corner of the globe and powering every academic institution, industry and profession. Of course both Windows and Office are evolving all the time – to reflect the way people work today – more social, more mobile and connected through the cloud."

He goes on to poke fun at iWork, stating that it was originally priced like an afterthought before Apple announced the lower fees on Tuesday. "It's hardly that surprising or significant a move," he adds. "And it doesn't change the fact that it's much harder to get work done on a device that lacks precision input and a desktop for true side-by-side multitasking."

To read the full entertaining post, head here.

