5 of the best UK Amazon Prime Day PC hardware deals — RTX 5070 below MSRP, M4 Mac mini, and more
Grab yourself an absolute bargain
Amazon Prime Day is officially entering day two, and there are some fantastic savings to be had on a range of PC hardware offerings in the UK. Whether you're after a new desktop computer, that RTX-50 series graphics card you've had your eye on, or a cheeky storage upgrade, there's something for everyone.
I've dug through what is a frankly overwhelming amount of PC hardware savings to pull out some of my absolute favorite deals. Not an exhaustive list by any means, these are some of the most eye-catching savings I could find. Take a look!
UK Prime Day PC deals: Quick list
- Apple Mac Mini, M4:
was £599now £499.99 at Amazon
- PNY GeForce RTX 5070 12GB OC Triple Fan Graphics Card:
was £499now £479 at Amazon
- MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G INSPIRE 3X OC Graphics Card:
was £899now £739 at Amazon
- Corsair NAUTILUS 360 RS ARGB Liquid CPU Cooler:
was £119now £95 at Amazon
- Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 64GB Kit (2x32GB):
was £167now £137 at Amazon
Best UK Prime Day PC deals
Lowest-ever price
The Mac Mini is a desktop with a small footprint, plenty of ports, and Apple's latest M4 processor. This system also has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is a new all-time lowest-ever price on this model.
By my calculations this is not only the cheapest-ever price on this particular RTX 5070, but the cheapest RTX 5070 anywhere in the UK. Get Nvidia's 12GB of RAM for effortless 1440p gaming, cooled by a triple-fan configuration for great thermal performance.
This massive £160 discount on the RTX 5070 Ti brings it to within £10 of MSRP if you want to push the boat out for a hefty performance boost over the 5070. With 16GB of VRAM, this will handle pretty much everything you throw at it, even in 4K.
Get a 360mm liquid cooler to bring those CPU temps down, now £95 instead of £119 thanks to this 21% saving. This will work with AMD's AM5 and AM4 sockets, as well as Intel's LGA 1851/1700, essentially any processor worth buying in 2025.
Adding more RAM to your PC is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to increase performance. This DDR5 kit gets you 64GB of RAM with just two modules clocked to 6000MHz. That will leave you two spaces free on most motherboards for even more at a later date, and as long as you have a DDR5 mobo you won't have to spend any more cash to enable the upgrade.
There are plenty of other great Amazon UK PC hardware deals this Prime Day, here's a few honorable mentions that didn't make the shortlist:
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC card: 45% off (£14.99)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 64GB: 27% off (£189)
We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.