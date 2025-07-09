5 of the best UK Amazon Prime Day PC hardware deals — RTX 5070 below MSRP, M4 Mac mini, and more

Amazon Prime Day is officially entering day two, and there are some fantastic savings to be had on a range of PC hardware offerings in the UK. Whether you're after a new desktop computer, that RTX-50 series graphics card you've had your eye on, or a cheeky storage upgrade, there's something for everyone.

I've dug through what is a frankly overwhelming amount of PC hardware savings to pull out some of my absolute favorite deals. Not an exhaustive list by any means, these are some of the most eye-catching savings I could find. Take a look!

UK Prime Day PC deals: Quick list

Best UK Prime Day PC deals

Save £99.01 Apple Mac Mini, M4: was £599 now £499.99 at Amazon Lowest-ever price The Mac Mini is a desktop with a small footprint, plenty of ports, and Apple's latest M4 processor. This system also has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is a new all-time lowest-ever price on this model.

Save £30 Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 64GB Kit (2x32GB): was £167 now £137 at Amazon Adding more RAM to your PC is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to increase performance. This DDR5 kit gets you 64GB of RAM with just two modules clocked to 6000MHz. That will leave you two spaces free on most motherboards for even more at a later date, and as long as you have a DDR5 mobo you won't have to spend any more cash to enable the upgrade.

There are plenty of other great Amazon UK PC hardware deals this Prime Day, here's a few honorable mentions that didn't make the shortlist:

