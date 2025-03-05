Corsair guarantees defect-free RTX 50-series GPUs in its pre-built systems — reports only one instance of missing ROPs

Production defects on Nvidia's RTX 50 series of GPUs have affected many customers, and the impact also extends to OEMs and pre-built systems as well. Corsair has issued a statement to clarify their stance on the issue and to boost consumer confidence by guaranteeing defect-free RTX 50 GPUs in its pre-built offerings. Matter of fact, Corsair has identified only one individual who was shipped a Blackwell GPU with missing ROPs and are actively working with them towards a resolution.



The first instance of an RTX 5090 with fewer than advertised ROP units dates back to almost two weeks ago. Hours after the news broke, Nvidia released a statement reporting production anomalies with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti, saying only 0.5% of customers were affected. Two days later, the same issue was reported with the RTX 5080 as well. Testing by Gamers Nexus revealed an up-to 11% loss in gaming performance.



Corsair's statement highlights the FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) that engulfs Blackwell. Customers are hesitant to splurge two times over MSRP for a scalped RTX 5090 that has objectively one of the weakest generation-on-generation uplifts we've seen from Nvidia. Corsair reassures users that its pre-built systems undergo stringent testing. This is to ensure the GPU matches specifications, it performs as expected, and yes, they now check for missing ROPs as well during assembly.



"Every graphics card, including those in the RTX 50 series, undergoes rigorous testing to confirm it meets the manufacturer's specifications, including the correct ROP count," Corsair says, stating that only one user has reported missing ROPs on their gaming PC so far. It's fair to assume the count may be higher, since not all customers are aware of this issue and/or may be unable to validate their GPU's specs. The most viable solution for Nvidia would be to include a driver-level alert, but that's very unlikely to happen.



Corsair has prompted affected customers to contact them directly for a swift resolution. With the widespread shortages, price gouging, and defective GPUs, the safest way to get your hands on an RTX 50 GPU is to buy a pre-built system. Alternatively, if you're looking for performance in the ballpark of an RTX 5070 Ti, consider AMD's RX 9070 series, set to hit shelves tomorrow.

