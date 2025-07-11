Prime Day ends today, but there's still time to grab some of our favorite deals before time runs out

It's been a good time to pick up a deal over the last few weeks, with early Prime Day pre-sales, July 4th, and now Amazon's first four-day sales extravaganza running concurrently. We've found a plethora of great deals over July's biggest sales event, and with Prime Day 2025 coming to a close at midnight PT tonight, we wanted to share some of our favorite deals that are still available, as we count down towards the end of Amazon's big event.

If you've been checking out any of our deals content, you might have seen us live blogging and spotlighting plenty of deals on some of the best computer hardware available. With an emphasis on how much money you could save by picking up these products while they are discounted. We've combined our expert knowledge of many of these components, along with benchmark testing and thorough reviews of many of the items covered, to arm you with knowledge about many of the products on offer.

The deal's content has varied, from high-end graphics cards like Nvidia's RTX 5090, to smaller impulse buys that some of the Tom's Hardware editors may have perched on their desks. If you're still looking for a specific deal or perhaps want an idea for a gift, then check out our list of Prime Day deals that are still available.

Save $90 MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 5070 12GB: was $620 now $530 at Newegg The GeForce RTX 5070 offers potent baseline performance for 1080p and 1440p gaming plus support for Nvidia's DLSS 4 tech. MSI's triple-fan Ventus 3X OC version of this card should keep things cool and quiet.



Stack a $20 rebate and $70 back on a Newegg gift card, and this card comes out to $20 under Nvidia's $550 MSRP for this card, making it one of the cheapest RTX 5070s we've seen so far.

Save $108 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: was $449 now $341 at Amazon All-Time Low Price! This chip is among the fastest gaming CPUs on the market and drops into modern AM5 motherboards, featuring 96MB of L3 cache with AMD's explosive 3D V-Cache, eight cores, and 16 threads. It also features a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz.

Save 44% Tp-Link Archer GXE75: was $250 now $140 at Amazon All-time low price The TP-Link Archer GXE75 is a high-performance tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router designed for gamers and power users. Featuring support for the 6 GHz band, it delivers fast speeds, lower latency, and reduced network congestion. It includes a 2.5G WAN/LAN port, multiple 1G LAN ports, and USB 3.0 connectivity for file sharing or media servers.

Cozoo Headphone Stand with USB Charger: now $8 at Amazon (was $15)

This quirky device combines an under-desk headphone hook and a 20W PD USB charger with one USB-C and two USB-A ports. It brings a bit of extra convenience and tidiness to your desk setup for not a lot of money.

Save 42% Crucial X10 1TB: was $139 now $81 at Amazon All-time low price The 1TB Crucial X10 is a lightning-fast portable SSD with sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s. The SSD connects to your device through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps) interface and comes with a three-year warranty.

Save $99.01 Apple Mac Mini, M4: was $599 now $499.99 at Amazon The Mac Mini is a desktop with a small footprint, plenty of ports, and Apple's latest M4 processor. This system also has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On Amazon, be sure to clip the coupon in order to get the full discount.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF: was $320 now $229 at Amazon All-time low price The Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF is at all-time low pricing. This 20-core processor has 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores with 20 threads. The boost clocks of 5.4 GHz for the P-cores and 4.6 GHz for the E-cores enable this processor to perform well in gaming and multithreaded applications.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D: was $700 now $663 at Amazon All-time low price! The Ryzen 9 9950X3D features 128MB of L3 cache, which enables it to claim the title of the fastest gaming chip on the market. It features 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads of computing power, reaching a peak clock speed of 5.7 GHz.

VICHYIE Keyboard Cleaning Kit with Brush: was $14.89 now $11.91 at Amazon This keyboard cleaning kit comes with an excellent array of tiny tools to help pick dirt, grime, and anything else you can think of. Specifically it comes with 16 different attachments all housed in a neat multi-tool arrangement, and you can also use to to clean out the ports in your smartphone or your headphones. Remember, it's only a Vichyie keyboard cleaning kit if it comes from the Vichy region of France. Otherwise, it's just a sparkling keyboard brush.

Save 18% Crucial X10 2TB: was $164 now $134 at Amazon All-time low price The Crucial X10 is a lightning-fast portable SSD with sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s. The SSD connects to your device through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps) interface and comes with a three-year warranty.

Save 47% Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor: was $1,799 now $959 at Amazon This huge gaming monitor features a curved, 49-inch OLED panel. It has a 5120x1440 resolution and a high refresh rate that caps out at 240Hz. It has a superior 0.03ms refresh rate and accepts both HDMI and DisplayPort video input. It also has a USB hub for connecting peripherals.

Passus Surge Protector Power Tower: was $28, now $21 at Amazon

This power tower has 12 AC outlets and five USB charging ports, including one that is a Power Deliver 18W port. It has power switches on four sides so you can turn individual devices on and off.

Save $50 Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 8GB : was $340 now $290 at Newegg The GeForce RTX 5060 8GB is a solid graphics card for 1080p gaming, and its Blackwell architecture gives gamers access to Nvdia's full range of DLSS 4 upscaling and framegen features. ASUS' Prime card has a nice triple-fan cooler that's rarely seen in cards around Nvidia's $300 MSRP, and this Newegg deal goes $10 lower than that.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 4TB SSDs - Click the Blue Text to see the deal Drive Price Cost Per GB Read Speed Write Speed Crucial P310 $199 $0.05 7,100 MB/s 7,100 MB/s WD Blue SN5000 $199 $0.05 5,500 MB/s 5,500 MB/s Silicon Power UD90 $209 $0.05 5,000 MB/s 4,800 MB/s Crucial P3 Plus $219 $0.05 5,000 MB/s 5,000 MB/s WD Black SN7100 $229 $0.06 7,250 MB/s 6,900 MB/s Samsung 990 Evo Plus $234 $0.06 7,250 MB/s 6,300 MB/s WD Black SN850X $269 ($10 coupon) $0.07 7,300 MB/s 6,600 MB/s Samsung 990 Pro $299 $0.08 7,450 MB/s 6,900 MB/s Samsung 9100 Pro $384 $0.10 14,800 MB/s 13,400 MB/s Crucial T705 $389 $0.09 14100 MB/s 12,600 MB/s

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.