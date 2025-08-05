The massive Ugreen Nexode 25,000mAh power bank is at an all-time low Amazon pricing — power all the things, including your laptop and Switch 2

The world is mobile, and with remote working more accessible than ever, you can pretty much work or take your devices anywhere that you can think of. The problem is the availability of sources to charge or keep your devices topped up so that you don't run out of power at an inopportune moment. If you have access to plug your laptop into a wall outlet, then there's no issue, but let's say you want to play a few games on your laptop or Switch 2 on the train or a flight. A battery can be quickly drained in demanding applications, so you will need a beefy power bank to charge high-draw devices.

The Ugreen Nexode should also be fine to take on flights due to it being under the 27,000mAh/ 100Wh limits set by aviation flight authorities. Do check with your carrier if you have any concerns about bringing your power bank on your next flight, as the rules can vary sometimes depending on locations and carriers.

This power bank isn’t just for charging a smartphone; It's able to put the juice back in your laptop or handheld game console in next to no time with high-power fast-charging. With dual 100W charging, you can even charge simultaneously. You can even charge a MacBook Pro with ease thanks to its 140W-capable USB-C power delivery 3.1 (PD 3.1) technology. In just 30 minutes, you can charge a MacBook up to 50% or more.

Save 25% Ugreen Nexode Power Bank: was £89 now £67 at Amazon This absolute unit of a power bank can store a massive 25,000mAh charge with a total 200W charging output. Using PD 3.1 charging tech, the Nexode power bank can fast-charge all your devices with the appropriate charging protocol. A bright TFT display lets you monitor power delivery and remaining battery charge. Charge two high-power devices at once with dual 100W outputs. Perfect for keeping your laptop, Steam Deck, or Switch 2 topped up when on the go.

One of the best features of the Nexode power bank is its integrated TFT display. It provides input/output wattage per port, the current battery capacity level, and even the remaining time before the power bank runs out. More information makes it easier to manage your device's charge for prolonged use.

