Don't overlook this core component when building your next PC

Like many people, I sometimes need an afternoon coffee to help me get through the workday. As my focus is flagging and my energy dips, I'm always sure that a blast of caffeine will help me finish strong. The only problem is, it often works a little too well. I become too jittery to focus, leaving me worse off than when I started.



Having energy is great, but having the right energy delivered in the right way is irreplaceable. A high-quality power supply does just that for your computer. It improves energy efficiency, keeps your system stable, and ensures you're performing optimally. The RMx 2024 Series from Corsair is quiet, dependable, and efficient—in other words, it has everything you need to make sure your machine performs better than I do after my 3 PM coffee.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Why do you need a better PSU?

Let's be real—a power supply is not a very sexy component. When people are thinking about building a computer, they tend to start their wish lists with things like, "Top of the line graphics card, more RAM than I know what to do with, and a hard drive big enough that I never need to uninstall anything ever again." Those are all well and good, but when you have a sub-standard power supply, you put that entire wish list at risk.

As a standard power supply works to regulate voltage, it creates heat. That heat can put a lot of extra wear and tear on your computer's other components, shortening their lifespan. Not to mention overclocking, which makes your PC work harder and generates even more heat. A high-quality PSU not only lowers the power consumption from your wall outlet, but also less heat within the power supply itself, requiring less active cooling from your PSU's fan. In essence, the RMx 2024 Series is working to limit the heat in your computer before your cooling system even gets involved. Heat is a computer's number one enemy and power supplies like these are on the front lines. They're Cybernetics Gold-certified, so you can be sure they'll maintain their performance, even under a heavy load.

This is in addition to the benefits we see regularly. The right PSU can help you avoid system instability and poor performance. No one wants to be in the middle of a project and unexpectedly have to shut down their computer because of poor voltage regulation. All of this paints a clear picture: Your computer is an investment, so treat it like one.

(Image credit: Corsair)

All the right parts

A power supply is only as good as the components that make it up, and the RMx 2024 Series is top-of-the-line. Available in 750W, 850W, and 1000W, these systems feature Japanese 105°C-rated electrolytic capacitors backed by a ten-year warranty and Corsair's world-class support. The ultra-flexible embossed cables with low-profile combs make installation simple and keep everything in order. They come with native 12V-2x6 GPU connectors, perfect for use with modern graphics. Not sure you're into these cables? The fully modular system allows you to customize this PSU to your liking.

Built to support your workflow, the RMx 2024 can provide its full output at ambient temperatures as high as 50°. They're compliant with ATX 3.1 power standards, which means they're better engineered to support the harsh power conditions produced by new GPUs.



Tired of your machine getting louder and louder as you pour the work on? These PSUs feature a low-noise, 140mm fluid dynamic bearing fan with a zero RPM mode, which completely eliminates noise under normal loads. There's also an adjustable fan knob you can use to turn up the air if you need to clear some heat out of your case.

A good PSU is the backbone of your computer. Whether you're a DIY type who never buys a pre-built computer or a gamer thinking about your very first build, you can't overlook a component this vital. Up your power supply game and take care of your machine. You'll be glad you did.