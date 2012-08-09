Trending

Video Teaser: Tom's Hardware Revisits Intel vPro Technology

By Components 

We're big fans of remote hardware management and its implications at home, in small businesses, and of course in enterprise environments. Intel recently refreshed its vPro technology, and we have a short preview that precedes our in-depth coverage.

Last year, we took an in-depth look at remote management technology in Intel vPro: Three Generations Of Remote Management. That piece covered everything from the Wolfdale-based Core 2 to the Clarkdale-based Core i5 and Sandy Bridge-based Core i5. In the process, we were able to explore Active Management Technology and the KVM Remote feature.

Not content to leave that feature as an Intel-only look at hardware-based remote management, we also gleaned as much information as possible from AMD on its DASH initiative. Unfortunately, that story fell flat on its face when we discovered there aren't any motherboards with DASH support. Really, your only option for the functionality we discussed is Intel's vPro.

And that takes us to Intel's recent refresh of the platform, coinciding with the introduction of Ivy Bridge-based CPUs and 7-series chipsets. We're currently working on a hands-on evaluation of the updated version of vPro, which includes some interesting security-oriented testing, plus an introduction to a pared-down management suite called Small Business Advantage. 

In the meantime, we've put together a video covering some of what vPro and SBA entail, along with details about the hardware involved.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SmaugTD 09 August 2012 12:12
    The Anti-Theft technology's laser shooting commissar could enhance my small-business by over 100%.
    Reply
  • amuffin 09 August 2012 12:58
    Who does the 3D animations and modeling? THEY ARE REALLY GOOD!
    Reply
  • emad_ramlawi 09 August 2012 17:18
    Yay , an software that keeps monitoring my computer even if i shut it down , which actually does not get shut more like a deeper standby , i wana jump in , oh wait anyone one else heard of the magic packed (Wake On standby) and an Windows tasks scheduler with tight VNC or any other VNC.

    A Real IT would never compromise his client computers , with a backdoor , he prefers doing stuff the hard ,clean,.manual way.
    Reply
  • brimur 09 August 2012 22:34
    Was that video made by Rockwell Automation?
    Reply
  • pacioli 09 August 2012 22:39
    Where is the review girl?
    Reply
  • intel vpro expert 10 August 2012 01:26
    Want to learn more about this technology? Join the community over at the Intel vPro Expert Center: www.intel.com/go/vproexpert
    Reply
  • Combat Wombat 10 August 2012 10:51
    pacioliWhere is the review girl?I want the review girl back too... she did an awesome job.
    Reply
  • 10 August 2012 22:54
    Doesn't anybody chack the videos before uploading? The audio is extremely low on this one. It's disgusting to watch poor work such as this.
    Reply
  • amuffin 11 August 2012 13:37
    Doesn't anybody chack the videos before uploading? The audio is extremely low on this one. It's disgusting to watch poor work such as this.
    Ever heard of something called "volume control"?
    Reply
  • bartholomew 11 August 2012 14:09
    amuffinEver heard of something called "volume control"?Don't bother, he's a troll.
    Reply