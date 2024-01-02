I hate Chrome browser's new design with a burning passion. Here's how to revert to the classic one.

Google's new Material You design is fixing something that wasn't broken.

Chrome's new design
A few months ago, Google started rolling out a major redesign to its desktop browser. Google calls its changes "Material You," but I started calling them "ugly" and "annoying" when an update changed my browser's look in December. 

On the surface, the changes seem slight and many won't notice them or care. The tabs and and all menus  (bookmarks, settings, etc) look like they are detached and somehow floating slightly above the main window. The icons for folders and for the extension menu look hollow and lifeless. Worst of all, the open tabs menu has inexplicably moved from the right side of the window (next to the minimize button) all the way over to the left side, next to the left most tab icon.    

Old Chrome Browser Design vs New
Here's the good news: You can revert Chrome back to its tried-and-true design and layout with a single settings change. I can't guarantee that, at some point, Google won't disable this setting, but it works right now.

How to Revert Chrome Browser to Its Old Design

1. Navigate to chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023. This will take you to the Flags menu and directly to the option called "Chrome Refresh 2023."

2. Set Chrome Refresh 2023 to Disabled.

3. Click the Relaunch button, which will close and reopen the browser.

Chrome will now have its old design. You can always reverse this process if you wish to switch back.

Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • FoxtrotMichael-1
    In other news, “get off my lawn.”
  • evdjj3j
    You should switch to Firefox.
  • jeremyj_83
    Easiest fix is to use Firefox.
  • Beachb0y
    Totally agree, colourless crap. If everyone does it amybe they will revert.
  • Rakanyshu
    You know you're getting old when you complain about changes like this, to be honest it kinda looks better now, and you can allways revert the changes if that feels better for you. I'm not really young close to 40 now but i don't remember being so picky about software changes back when i was 17 or 18, every change was like "wow this is nicer and give a lot of new features" so complain if you are getting less features and or options, that i can get, but complaining because its different...
  • setx
    You deserve every bit of it for using Chrome. It was Chrome's philosophy from the start to kill interface customization and "we know better what user wants".
  • Giroro
    jeremyj_83 said:
    Easiest fix is to use Firefox.
    But the non-ugly version of Firefox with the good menus is so ancient that web pages don't even load properly anymore. Nearly 3 years old!
    Why can't a 3 year old browser load web pages? I dunno man. But it's even worse trying to use their outdated/far superior mobile browser as well (68.11.0), since I lose pictures on sites like Tom's and reddit is completely non-functional. But it's the last version that lets me open and manage tabs the way I need to, and you can't have multiple versions of the same app installed on one device.

    I'm not sure why the designers of every peice of software on earth simultaneously decided to ship hideous, poorly laid-out garbage during covid. Even worse, I can't figured out why so few teams have realized they need to fix their mistakes, or at least give people back the customization options they all removed at that time.
  • coromonadalix
    they will surely enforce it in the future like msoft ........ locking us out why do they think its the best for us NAH


    the engineers need to work, once in a while they need to mess everything up, and try for 1-2 years of patching them loll
