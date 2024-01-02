I hate Chrome browser's new design with a burning passion. Here's how to revert to the classic one.
Google's new Material You design is fixing something that wasn't broken.
A few months ago, Google started rolling out a major redesign to its desktop browser. Google calls its changes "Material You," but I started calling them "ugly" and "annoying" when an update changed my browser's look in December.
On the surface, the changes seem slight and many won't notice them or care. The tabs and and all menus (bookmarks, settings, etc) look like they are detached and somehow floating slightly above the main window. The icons for folders and for the extension menu look hollow and lifeless. Worst of all, the open tabs menu has inexplicably moved from the right side of the window (next to the minimize button) all the way over to the left side, next to the left most tab icon.
Here's the good news: You can revert Chrome back to its tried-and-true design and layout with a single settings change. I can't guarantee that, at some point, Google won't disable this setting, but it works right now.
How to Revert Chrome Browser to Its Old Design
1. Navigate to chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023. This will take you to the Flags menu and directly to the option called "Chrome Refresh 2023."
2. Set Chrome Refresh 2023 to Disabled.
3. Click the Relaunch button, which will close and reopen the browser.
Chrome will now have its old design. You can always reverse this process if you wish to switch back.
Why can't a 3 year old browser load web pages? I dunno man. But it's even worse trying to use their outdated/far superior mobile browser as well (68.11.0), since I lose pictures on sites like Tom's and reddit is completely non-functional. But it's the last version that lets me open and manage tabs the way I need to, and you can't have multiple versions of the same app installed on one device.
I'm not sure why the designers of every peice of software on earth simultaneously decided to ship hideous, poorly laid-out garbage during covid. Even worse, I can't figured out why so few teams have realized they need to fix their mistakes, or at least give people back the customization options they all removed at that time.
the engineers need to work, once in a while they need to mess everything up, and try for 1-2 years of patching them loll