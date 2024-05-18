Enthusiast gets Windows XP running on an i486 — mating two dinosaurs from different eras

A retro computing enthusiast has managed to get Windows XP running on an Intel 486 PC system. As Vaseline clouds the lens of history, you might be forgiven for thinking there was some crossover between these eras, but no, they were introduced more than a decade apart. Moreover, a strong incompatibility barrier exists, meaning 486 owners couldn’t ever upgrade to XP—until now. Thanks for this work. Go to Dietmar from the MSFN forums, which has also released a modded ISO that others can test.

The Windows XP era is long gone, with the OS introduced in 2001. It had quite a long life, though, being the OS of choice for many PC users until (and after) its official end-of-support date in 2014. However, even further back in history, we recall when 486 PCs roamed the earth. The first Intel 486 chip was launched in 1989 and was Intel’s fastest CPU until it was usurped by the Pentium in 1993. Thus, these two legendary eras in computer history do not overlap.

The Windows XP minimum system requirements also clearly separate the i486 from the OS. When launched, the OS was said to require a Pentium (586) or compatible, running at 233 MHz or better, 64MB of RAM, and at least 1.5GB of storage. The fastest, most commonly available 486 systems packed a 133MHz CPU sample, though some could be overclocked successfully. Also, i486 systems commonly came with lower RAM and storage quotas.

For a thorough understanding of DiDietmar’s strangling of Windows XP onto 486 architecture systems, it is probably best to fully digest his forum thread. However, for most, it is sufficient to explain that he used a powerful disassembly and debugging tool to look at opcodes, which caused prior attempts at installing the OS on i486 machines to be unsuccessful. With this granular information, determined Dietmar replaced opcodes that tripped up the CPU with those that the i486 did understand. After all his detective work, adjustments to the code, and the ironing out of various wrinkles, Dietmar was successful. The result is that the German modder could install and run Windows XP on i486 computers.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dietmar / WINiX5337 on archive.org) (Image credit: Dietmar / WINiX5337 on archive.org) (Image credit: Dietmar / WINiX5337 on archive.org)

The work done so far is welcome for retro computing and system tinkering fans, but we note some system info reporting errors might be observed (see screenshots above). Dietmar has also kindly shared the patched (German) Windows XP SP3 ISO on archive.org if any readers wish to dabble with real hardware or emulators. However, please be careful when using an old, unsupported OS like Windows XP connected to the internet in 2024. It is probably best suited to offline fun and shenanigans.