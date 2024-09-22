Modder hacks ChatGPT, other apps onto TI-84 calculator, creates 'The Ultimate Cheating Device'

Earlier this month, YouTuber ChromaLock uploaded a video showcasing his "ultimate cheating device," which is almost indistinguishable from a TI-84 calculator. However, there are hardware modifications and an open-source suite of software modified for the TI-84 that he made, allowing the user to run ChatGPT. The software for the mod is shared on GitHub under the TI-32 repository, which is described as "A mod for the TI-84 Plus Silver Edition and TI-84 Plus C Silver Edition calculators to give them Internet access and add other features, like test mode breakout and camera support". And yes, these features include ChatGPT functionality.

I Made The Ultimate Cheating Device - YouTube Watch On

Besides software modification, the hardware needed to truly complete this "ultimate cheating device" was a microcontroller small enough to fit inside the TI-84 shell with its original components. This is because all the best TI-84 software features require you to use the link port to connect to bulky external devices, and thus would be too conspicuous otherwise. A correctly selected Wi-Fi-enabled microcontroller, in this case, the Seeed Studio XIAO-ESP32-C3, modded into the calculator with the TI-32 PCB and suite of software installed is all you really need to get up and running.

In the full video, ChromaLock demonstrates exactly that functionality after tweaking voltages and adding his own 1K resistors between the microcontroller and link port appropriately. He designs a PCB for the TI-32 project which also makes the microcontroller able to impersonate another TI-84 for more easily sending communications and data to the real TI-84 calculator in your hands.

Before the video is complete, ChromaLock demonstrates the invisible nature of the modification and its varied functionality. This includes a chat function, a monochrome image viewer, and a ChatGPT input window. These all seem to work perfectly — and may not be the end of the project. A long list of "Features to be Added" on the GitHub page includes various improvements to GPT functionality, the addition of web browsing, email functionality, video playing, and even Discord access. If you want to get audacious with a TI-84 hacked in this manner, it seems the sky is the limit — though of course, none of those experiences are going to be better run on a calculator than a smartphone or actual PC.