Nvidia introduces G-Assist plug-in builder, allowing its AI to integrate with LLMs and software

Nvidia is adding customizable plug-ins to Project G-Assist, enabling users to modify Nvidia's AI to suit their needs. The trillion-dollar company has launched a new ChatGPT-based G-Assist Plug-In Builder that allows G-Assist to work with various LLMs and software.

The plug-in builder is designed to expand G-Assist's functionality by adding new commands and connecting external tools. "With the plug-in builder, users can generate properly formatted code with AI, then integrate the code into G-Assist — enabling quick, AI-assisted functionality that responds to text and voice commands."

These plug-ins can perform a myriad of functions, from connecting with large language models down to small things such as controlling music. Nvidia states these plug-ins tap into APIs to allow different software and services to talk to each other. Developers can also use coding languages such as JSON and Python to create tools that can be integrated into G-Assist.

Nvidia's plug-in builder turns G-Assist from a gaming-focused AI to something that can be tailored for anything else, gaming-related or not. With plug-ins, users can access a responsive small language model that runs on RTX GPUs locally for fast private inference.

Nvidia has a GitHub repository that provides users with everything they need to build plug-ins for G-Assist, including instructions and documentation for customizing functionalities.

"Developers can define functions in JSON and drop config files into a designated directory, where G-Assist can automatically load and interpret them. Users can even submit plug-ins for review and potential inclusion in the NVIDIA GitHub repository to make new capabilities available for others."

Several examples were given of the plug-in's capabilities. One clip showed G-Asist asking Gemini (Google's new AI assistant) for advice on which Legend to pick in Apex Legends. Another showed a developer using a Twitch plug-in that checks if a streamer is live, activating the plug-in through a voice command.

Project G-Assist is Nvidia's experimental AI assistant, primarily focused on gaming. The AI is designed to help GeForce gamers troubleshoot performance issues in games, adjust graphics settings, monitor performance, and more. The program is a small language model designed to run locally on RTX GPUs rather than the cloud, improving response times and enabling it to work offline.

