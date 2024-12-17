China kicks off homegrown Bluetooth alternative — Star Flash is set to take over consumer electronics in the country

China is advancing towards developing "Star Flash," a homegrown alternative to Bluetooth. According to a report by The Register, this initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign wireless communication technologies and establish proprietary standards.

The Electronics Video Industry Association of China recently approved a standard for universal remote controls to simplify consumer device management. The standard mandates that remote controls support voice commands and utilize one of three wireless communication methods: infrared, Bluetooth, or Star Flash. The goal is to enable seamless interaction between devices like televisions and set-top boxes, alleviating the frustration of juggling multiple remotes.

The standard can automatically detect the device a user wants to control, establish a connection, and simplify streaming from a set-top box to a display. Manufacturers have already begun adopting it, with Konka delivering its first Smart TV compatible with the universal remote.

Star Flash, developed by the SparkLink Alliance, includes numerous Chinese tech companies and manufacturers, including Huawei, which has been banned in the U.S. due to security concerns.

The new technology offers several advantages over the existing offerings; for instance, it incorporates elements from 5G networks, supports multiple simultaneous device connections, and is designed for low power consumption, extending battery life in portable devices. Additionally, it can stream lossless stereo audio, positioning it as a valuable solution for consumer electronics and industrial applications.

The Chinese government is promoting the adoption of universal remotes equipped with Star Flash technology, with plans to implement the standard nationwide in 2025. This move is expected to accelerate the integration of Star Flash into millions of domestic devices, providing manufacturers with the scale needed to further invest in and develop this technology.