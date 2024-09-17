Chinese scientists use Starlink signals to detect stealth aircraft and drones

Stealth aircraft, such as the F-22 and F-35, are designed to evade conventional radar systems located on the ground, but they are detectable from space. Chinese scientists have successfully used Starlink satellite signals to detect a stealth target during a radar experiment in the South China Sea. This new method could be applied to future military technology and stealth aircraft detection, reports the South China Morning Post.

In the experiment, a DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone, roughly the size of a bird, was used to simulate a stealth aircraft. The radar cross-section of the drone was similar to that of actual stealth fighters. But instead of relying on traditional ground-based radar emissions, the drone was detected by analyzing electromagnetic signals from a Starlink satellite passing over the Philippines.

The detection method relies on forward scatter, where an object like a plane or drone disrupts electromagnetic waves from a satellite, causing small signal disturbances, which are captured and analyzed to determine the object's location. This technique does not require the radar to emit signals, making it harder for adversaries to detect or jam. The experiment detected fine details of the drone, including rotor movements, despite challenges like the small antenna and low altitude. The researchers used an undisclosed algorithm and an unspecified high-performance processor to process the captured signals. While the method is still in development and not ready for military use, the technology shows potential for detecting drones and stealth aircraft.

With over 6,000 satellites in orbit, Starlink's satellite network is vast, emitting high-frequency signals to provide extensive coverage. Although these signals are encrypted and not available to customers in China, the research team managed to build a receiver using commercially available components to capture and process the data.

Traditional stealth aircraft are designed to evade radar detection using special materials and shapes to reduce electromagnetic wave reflections. Meanwhile, drones are usually too small for conventional radar to detect them. However, the Chinese experiment showed that using third-party satellite signals like those from Starlink can bypass these stealth features, making it possible to detect such aircraft regardless of their design.

This experiment is part of China's efforts to enhance its anti-stealth capabilities. Other approaches include using large satellite constellations, over-the-horizon radars, and advanced anti-stealth radar systems on warships, all aimed at countering any U.S. military presence in the region.