Intel's top scientist wins Lisa Su Award — Dr. Ann Kelleher honored for years of technical prowess

Dr. Ann B. Kelleher, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Foundry Technology Development of Intel, received the Dr. Lisa Su Woman of Innovation Award this week from the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA). Dr. Kelleher was presented the award at the GSA’s Women in Semiconductor Hardware (WISH) conference, becoming the third recipient of the award.

The Dr. Lisa Su Woman of Innovation Award is a capstone award from the GSA’s Women’s Leadership Initiative, awarded to female members of the semiconductor industry for “exceptional dedication and exceptional contributions to the development, innovation, growth and long-term opportunities for the semiconductor industry.”

First awarded to its namesake— Lisa Su, CEO and President of AMD —in 2021, the WOI Award finds a worthy holder in Kelleher, who has been an essential part of Intel’s technical development and growth over the last few years. Dr. Ann Kelleher joins Dr. Su and Rani Borkar, corporate VP of Microsoft’s AHSI, as the only women to hold the Women of Innovation Award.

Kelleher currently holds a position as executive VP and GM of Intel’s Foundry wing, but has had extensive impact across the corporation. First joining Intel in 1996, Dr. Kelleher began as a process engineer in Ireland. After 10 years in management in Ireland, a position gained after a short time with Intel, Kelleher moved across the pond to Arizona. Kelleher managed Intel’s Fab 12 and Fab 11X in Arizona and New Mexico before managing all of them as the General Manager of all Intel fabs in 2011. Kelleher then became the head of foundry technology development in 2015, a seat she has held since. Since working on Intel’s 200mm and 300mm technologies, Kelleher has built a robust career at Intel, contributing to worldwide manufacturing operations, corporate services, and technical development. Kelleher has a PhD, MSc, and Bachelor's in electrical and electronics engineering.

Dr. Kelleher was given the Lisa Su Award in large part due to her contributions to helping grant opportunities to marginalized groups in the semiconductor field. “I am honored to receive this recognition for semiconductor innovation from the Global Semiconductor Alliance,” said Kelleher at the WISH conference. “Progress in driving Moore’s Law is a team sport involving thousands of people across the industry, and it’s a privilege to be in a position to expand opportunities for women and other diverse groups to make an impact in our field.” The WOI award joins Kelleher's International Semiconductor Executive Summits Hall of Fame award in her trophy case.