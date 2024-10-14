Internet Archive is back up in a provisional "read-only" state since cyberattack

Earlier this week, news broke of a major hack on the Internet Archive, which leaked 31 million users' account info and temporarily took the service offline. The breach date later given seems to be September 28. Yesterday evening, October 13, an operator of the Internet Archive confirmed that the service was back online, albeit in a more limited read-only form.

The greater security breach also served as a climax to sustained cyber-attacks that have been ongoing since May of this year. Many speculate that these are the work of greedy publishers or other shady interests since no one else would be incentivized to attack the Internet Archive and its Wayback Machine, which is essentially a digital library in function.

As of writing, Archive.org and its Wayback Machine are still functional as described in the original Tweet, which means they are in read-only mode and (unfortunately) do not offer a direct option for saving pages. They are also a bit slower than usual, which could be attributed to recovering servers, extra DDOS prevention measures, or perhaps both.

The @internetarchive’s Wayback Machine resumed in a provisional, read-only manner.Sorry, no Save Page Now yet.Safe to resume but might need further maintenance, in which case it will be suspended again.Please be gentle https://t.co/sb5tlvxQ26More as it happens.October 14, 2024

Unfortunately, there is no apparent motive for these attacks on Archive.org. The closest we have to a direct message from the attackers is simply a comment saying, "Have you ever felt like the Internet Archive runs on sticks and is constantly on the verge of suffering a catastrophic security breach? It just happened. See 31 million of you on HIBP!" HIBP, or Have I Been Pwned, is a public database of security breaches for the uninitiated.

It was seemingly done for no other reason than pure, cruel kicks or a significant under-the-table payment from a party or parties who would have a financial incentive to bring down The Internet Archive however they can, inside or outside of court.

In any case, we can only hope that Archive.org continues to bounce back from these attacks and that the community at large does what it can to pitch in and help Internet Archive fight back against attackers in both the legal and cybersecurity spheres. Unfortunately, the very existence of this much free information and historical data is not only at stake but actively despised by several parties who wish to poison or destroy the public's spring of knowledge by any means necessary.