RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop Is $500 off in Huge Early Black Friday Deal

Turns out the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals have already started, thanks to this deep discount on MSI’s RTX 3080 monster.

Right now, the MSI GP66 Leopard with an RTX 3080 GPU is down to $1,799 at Newegg after a steep $500 price cut (including a $100 rebate).

Image MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg with rebate

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

Of course, the specs are a huge selling point for this powerful portable gaming rig, but take a look at our MSI GP66 Leopard review and you’ll see there’s much more to love here.

This laptop’s subtle design keeps things far more stylish than your typical RGB-laden shell, while maintaining convenience thanks to a whole lot of I/O, including 4K 60Hz HDMI out, USB A and C ports and an RJ-45 ethernet port.

The design itself is an impressively portable chassis at just 0.92 inches thin, but that doesn’t compromise on the capable cooling thanks to MSI’s thermal management system featuring six heat pipes.

Plus, beyond the colorful, smooth display, you’ll find Hi-Res certified audio and Nahimic 3 3D surround sound, leading to lossless quality across all your games. If you’re an enthusiast looking for great gaming performance on-the-go, this is a great deal to snap up.