VIDEO: It's Doom 2 Running on a Color Calculator

Are you sitting in Geometry class bored out of your mind, and all you can pull out of your pocket is a TI-Nspire CX graphing calculator? You're in luck, as TI Planet now offers a Doom 2 port, nDoom 2 Final, that actually runs the classic game in full color. That's right: instead of pushing in heavy numbers during an exam, you can shoot loads of buckshot into zombies and Imps, just don't let the teacher catch you.
Hack A Day reports that the game originally appeared in beta form a year ago, running in black and white on a hacked TI-83. Since then, several versions have been released, tweaking the controls and adding a menu system which switches out the menu seen in the original DOS-based retail version.
This specific release also adds the Ndless 3.1 program which unlocks the calculator's hardware, allowing users to perform their own hacks. Sound, unfortunately, still isn't present in nDoom 2, so don't let the video demo pasted below fool you.
What the heck are calculators of 2022 going to be able to do..? :|
Let alone computers..
People have been making games for these for quite a while though. Neat to see there's finally something playable.
This shows us an improvement that's a start, at least: we've moved to a more modern ARM CPU, and on the slowest models it runs at least at 90 MHz. While this probably won't let you run, say, Quake, it'll be sufficient for 386/486-era games. And the jump to 16MB+ of SDRAM (from 256KB from the best Ti-89 and -92s) really helps as well.
I think the answer is pretty self-evient.
It's the same reason the calculus textbooks you're using with it cost $150-200 (or more!) new.
These are both a result of the same thing... Having a Z80 @6MHz and only 32KB of RAM will do that for you.
It might be able to play Crysis 2, without the patch of course.
Super_NovaCan it play Crysis?
Only on High, Ultra gets unacceptable performance.
this is a graphing calculator correct? would a gpu like architecture benefit it? if so, it may get 3d games, but most likely nothing not programmed specifically for it, if we still have calculators that are stand alone by than.