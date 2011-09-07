Trending

MSI Develops Dust Removal Tech for GPUs

By

MSI's Dust Removal tech has the GPU fan spinning in the opposite direction for thirty seconds to blow off the accumulated dust.

Last week, MSI introduced a new feature it's adding to its graphic cards called Dust Removal technology, and right now it's only available on the meaty N580GTX Lightning Xtreme Edition add-on.

Essentially this new "tech" merely runs the GPU's fans at 100-percent in the opposite direction when the system is turned on, expelling any dust from the heatsink fins and fan blades that may have accumulated since the system was powered off. After thirty seconds, the fan will then resume its correct rotation and blow heat off the chip.

"Experiments show that cold air can't effectively remove the heat from the heat sink fans on a graphics card if they are covered with dust," the company reports. "The result is reduced cooling performance and the GPU's working temperature may even increase by 15°C! With the advanced MSI Dust Removal Technology, the fans spin in reverse for 30 seconds upon system startup, helping to remove dust buildup on heatsink and ensuring optimal cooling performance."

It's surprising that card manufacturers haven't thought of this before, but you can bet non-MSI vendors will surely follow in the coming months. It will be interesting to see if this fan-reversal for 30 seconds will actually keep the GPU and its cooling components clean, or if it ends up becoming just another gimmick to sell more cards. That said, the dust removal "tech" may not be too useful for those who keep their desktops powered up 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For consumers interested in purchasing the first-ever graphics card featuring MSI's Dust Removal method, the N580GTX Lightning Xtreme Edition is available for $599 USD over on Newegg and other retailers. Actual specs include Nvidia's GeForce GTX 580 "Fermi" GPU clocked at 832 MHz, a shader clock of 1747 MHz, 512 processor cores, 3072 MB of GDDR5 dedicated memory and so on.

77 Comments Comment from the forums
  • proxi 07 September 2011 18:10
    This should have been done years ago for every PC Tower!!
    Reply
  • Pyree 07 September 2011 18:11
    Why didn't anyone think of that b4?

    Good idea!
    Reply
  • urlsen 07 September 2011 18:30
    I doubt it can remove the nicotine/weed dust which always resides in the fans.

    Its even hard to remove with an ear wax cleaner.
    Mabye if the used Teflon blades that would help some.

    But i am however interested in the colour tep changing tech. i could use that as a temp monitior by looking at the colurs in the case..
    Reply
  • tipoo 07 September 2011 18:35
    Reverse spinning fans have been around for ages, I think the PS3 even has a mode to reverse the fans for a few seconds. About time it made it into GPU's. It should really be in every system fan.
    Reply
  • archange 07 September 2011 18:39
    While I don't expect wonders from this technique, I think it may actually slow down dust from clogging up heatsinks. It should be widely implemented in all cooling fans.

    Anyway, I will keep dusting out my PC at least twice a year (compressed air does wonders) and vacuuming the case filters weekly.
    Reply
  • lassik 07 September 2011 18:40
    I can imagine it being very loud with fans on 100% for 30 seconds, but if it helps with cooling then it's a small price to pay. =]
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 07 September 2011 18:41
    Too little, too late, I went water cooling system wide and HEPA filters on the case years ago.
    Reply
  • lesz422 07 September 2011 18:46
    back_by_demandToo little, too late, I went water cooling system wide and HEPA filters on the case years ago.


    how about the rest of us? dont we matter?
    Reply
  • killerclick 07 September 2011 18:46
    It won't work, not so much that it'll make a difference. You can't remove dust by simply blowing on it, you need compressed air.

    Once every couple of months I take a couple of hours to disassemble my box, clean every component (including the inside of the PSU) and put it back together again. Seems to work and makes me feel like a man, getting my hands dirty and all that.
    Reply
  • killerclick 07 September 2011 18:47
    back_by_demandToo little, too late, I went water cooling system wide and HEPA filters on the case years ago.
    Is your PSU water cooled too?
    Reply