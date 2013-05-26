Trending

EKWB Announces a Liquid Nitrogen CPU Cooler

EKWB has announced a liquid nitrogen-based CPU cooler.

EK Water Blocks has announced a new liquid cooling unit, but this one doesn't work with water; it works with liquid nitrogen. Earlier EKWB already announced a similar product for memory cooling, but this time around it is announcing a cooling tube for CPUs.

The EK-SF3D Inflection Point EVO LN2-Tube is meant to be used with liquid nitrogen and is built from a copper base plated with nickel. EKWB claims that using this tube will require less insulation than other tubes, since it would use heaters to keep the PCB and the VRM's warmer to prevent condensation on these. 

The unit is also built using a unique mounting system. With this it should be possible to change the CPU or cooling block within less than a minute.

The EK-SF3D is already available on EKWB's webshop for an MSRP of $192.93. The mounting bracket would have to be bought separately, which would set you back another $51.40.

  • groundrat 26 May 2013 04:13
    serial overclockers will be very happy.
  • kewlmunky 26 May 2013 05:11
    So is this a LN2 cooler that can be used for normal computer use or is it just a simplified kit for playing around with overclocking?
  • GMPoisoN 26 May 2013 05:15
    I personally think that's awesome. It's going to broaden the community of LN2 users imo.
  • nieur 26 May 2013 06:17
    This is good but i don't thin there is volume market for liquid nitrogen cooling systems. I want haswell to overclock above 5 GHz on air
  • C12Friedman 26 May 2013 12:44
    Unless you can pay someone to keep filling the pot, just for benchmarking purposes but with the VRM not being subjected to supercooled temps also, there should be some pretty interesting benches made with it I would think
  • cmartin011 26 May 2013 14:52
    Sounds like a waste of money to me
  • devotiecon 27 May 2013 00:55
    Does it come with the liquid nitrogen, or do we need to get it from the Libyans in exchange for used pinball machine parts?
  • Stevemeister 28 May 2013 00:29
    I can sell you a LN production plant for around $20M . . . any takers?
  • Stevemeister 28 May 2013 00:31
    I think it would make a great holder for frozen Margarita!
  • cats_Paw 29 May 2013 07:32
    This is.... useless... Anyone who can afford to have liquid nitrogen at their home or workplace, can clearly afford a custom CPU LN2 Cooler.
    Its like giving cheap pens to buyers of a mansion: simply dosent make sense.
    If they made a Water cooling loop worth a damn it would be far better than this.
