EK Water Blocks Removes CPU Heat Spreader for Better Cooling of Ivy Bridge Chips

Since the launch of Intel's Ivy Bridge, many enthusiast users have been a little annoyed at Intel. While in the past, Intel used to always solder the CPU die to the IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader), with the 3rd generation of Core series processors Intel has decided to fill the cavity between the ISH and the die with TIM (Thermal Interface Material). While this wouldn't affect most novice users, enthusiasts can be rather annoyed at this, because as a result, there is even more thermal separation between the CPU die and the chosen heatsink. The problem is that the CPU core will run at significantly higher temperatures than if it were to be soldered. Meanwhile, enthusiasts' biggest nuisance is the lack of thermal headroom for overclocking.

EK Water Blocks, however, has decided to do something to solve this issue the scary way. EK's solution is to simply remove the IHS so that the coolers can make direct contact with the CPU die, which should deliver amazingly good temperatures. The product line will be an add-on that will be called the EK-Supremacy PreciseMount Add-on. The PreciseMount would be an add-on that would only support the Supremacy lineup of water blocks.

Now this may sound like a lot to swallow, and an expensive add-on, but the truth is that it is just a set of screws that are a bit shorter so that the Supremacy water blocks would make direct contact with the CPU die.

Obviously, anybody willing to try this will already be aware of the risks. EK Water Blocks mentions that "this product is not for the faint of heart!" Also note that the kit would not work on any previous generation Core series processors, as the Arrandale, Clarkdale, and Sandy Bridge CPU's IHS's are all soldered to the CPU die, making removal anywhere from difficult to impossible without damaging the CPU irreversibly.

Now the least scary part is its price; the add-on costs only $5.04. Yes, that's right, just five dollars and four cents. Furthermore, it is already available in EK Water Block's online shop here.

