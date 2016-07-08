Sony's Adam Boyes Leaves PlayStation, Returns To Game Development

After four years at PlayStation, Adam Boyes is stepping down as the company’s vice president of third party relations and the Developer Technology Group and will return to game development.

In addition to an announcement on Twitter, Boyes talked about his time at the company on the PlayStation Blogcast. Before his time PlayStation, which he said was his longest tenure at a company, Boyes worked at EA, Next Level Games, Midway, Capcom and Beefy Media.

Even though Boyes said that he’s returning to game development, it’s still unclear if he’s teamed up with an existing studio or if he’s launching a new company altogether. Either way, the departure is a major loss for Sony, which will need to find a suitable replacement for the position.

