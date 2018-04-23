AMD Details Lower-Power Ryzen 2400GE, 2200GE

First leaked in the beginning of this year, the lower-power variants of AMD’s Ryzen APUs are now officially detailed on AMD’s website. The Ryzen 5 2400GE and Ryzen 3 2200GE are both 35W-TDP parts, a 30W drop from the regular 2400G’s and 2200G’s 65W TDP.
The silicon in the GE parts is identical to the regular versions but slightly downclocked. The 2400GE and the 2200GE see a 400/100MHz and 300/100MHz drop in base/boost clock, respectively. The graphics portion of the GE parts aren’t downclocked, however, and the differences are summarized in the table below.
|Product
|Ryzen 3 2200GE
|Ryzen 3 2200G
|Ryzen 5 2400GE
|Ryzen 5 2400G
|Core Count (Cores/Threads)
|4/4
|4/4
|4/8
|4/8
|Core Clock (Base/Boost)
|3.2/3.6GHz
|3.5/3.7GHz
|3.2/3.8GHz
|3.6/3.9GHz
|Graphics Core Count
|8
|8
|11
|11
|Graphics Clock
|1,100MHz
|1,100MHz
|1,250MHz
|1,250MHz
|TDP
|35W
|65W
|35W
|65W
|Heatsink Included
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
AMD hasn’t made an official announcement for these GE parts yet, so we don’t know what their pricing and availability will be. The 2400G/GE and 2200G/GE parts are called 2nd-gen Ryzen parts by AMD, but they’re different from the bulk of the 2nd-gen Ryzen processors, which were just launched. Those parts are fabricated on a newer 12nm process, whereas the G/GE processors are fabricated on 1st-gen Ryzen’s 14nm process.
be nice if AMD had some actual gamer reactions to playing with
them in suitable platforms apart from higher end rigs
The 2500U and 2700U are already good fits for that. You don't see as many oldschool chunky 15.6" units anymore, and the U series TDP is configurable from 12-25W. With that being said I personally would like to see more laptops configured with these APUs at 25W.
These sound like they might be interesting for a FreeNAS box. My main interest is the low power and ECC support. Do these CPUs have ECC, and what about the chipsets? The first gen Ryzen ECC support was a market launch fail, with little data and vague information from AMD. There was a ton of confusion as to which motherboards could work with ECC. Why not all of them? At the point where we are with computers, why would all CPUs not have ECC? Including Intel's CPUs.