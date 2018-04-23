Trending

AMD Details Lower-Power Ryzen 2400GE, 2200GE

By

First leaked in the beginning of this year, the lower-power variants of AMD’s Ryzen APUs are now officially detailed on AMD’s website. The Ryzen 5 2400GE and Ryzen 3 2200GE are both 35W-TDP parts, a 30W drop from the regular 2400G’s and 2200G’s 65W TDP.

The silicon in the GE parts is identical to the regular versions but slightly downclocked. The 2400GE and the 2200GE see a 400/100MHz and 300/100MHz drop in base/boost clock, respectively. The graphics portion of the GE parts aren’t downclocked, however, and the differences are summarized in the table below.

ProductRyzen 3 2200GERyzen 3 2200GRyzen 5 2400GERyzen 5 2400G
Core Count (Cores/Threads)4/44/44/84/8
Core Clock (Base/Boost)3.2/3.6GHz3.5/3.7GHz3.2/3.8GHz3.6/3.9GHz
Graphics Core Count881111
Graphics Clock1,100MHz1,100MHz1,250MHz1,250MHz
TDP35W65W35W65W
Heatsink IncludedNoYesNoYes

AMD hasn’t made an official announcement for these GE parts yet, so we don’t know what their pricing and availability will be. The 2400G/GE and 2200G/GE parts are called 2nd-gen Ryzen parts by AMD, but they’re different from the bulk of the 2nd-gen Ryzen processors, which were just launched. Those parts are fabricated on a newer 12nm process, whereas the G/GE processors are fabricated on 1st-gen Ryzen’s 14nm process.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gggplaya 23 April 2018 15:07
    Great to build a plex server or HTPC with.
    Reply
  • MCMunroe 23 April 2018 15:52
    I have had and made a bunch of 1 Liter desktops with OptiPlex 3020 and Lenovo m92p's. These chips would make great "normal" folk and HTPCs.
    Reply
  • NeatOman 23 April 2018 16:01
    Might have found something to replace my ageing i5-661 HTPC, even the stock intel fan is starting to wear out :-/
    Reply
  • Lucky_SLS 23 April 2018 17:42
    Would be be great in mainstream laptops.
    Reply
  • djekna 23 April 2018 17:43
    From AMD SITE
    https://www.amd.com/en/products/apu/amd-ryzen-5-2400ge

    Product Family
    AMD Ryzen™ Processors
    Product Line
    AMD Ryzen™ 5 Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics
    Platform
    Desktop
    OPN Tray
    YD2400C6M4MFB
    Launch Date
    04/19/2018
    Codename
    Raven Ridge
    Reply
  • pensive69 23 April 2018 17:48
    the Ryzen 5 2400G has a nice boasted top end.
    be nice if AMD had some actual gamer reactions to playing with
    them in suitable platforms apart from higher end rigs
    Reply
  • Giroro 23 April 2018 20:47
    I think what's most noteworthy is that these actually are for the AM4 socket instead of a package to be soldered into a laptop.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 24 April 2018 00:00
    The 2200G ITX cube rig I built for my dad is already pretty darn power efficient and quiet. For a slimmer system I bet these are great all-around performers.

    20910539 said:
    Would be be great in mainstream laptops.
    The 2500U and 2700U are already good fits for that. You don't see as many oldschool chunky 15.6" units anymore, and the U series TDP is configurable from 12-25W. With that being said I personally would like to see more laptops configured with these APUs at 25W.
    Reply
  • DerekA_C 24 April 2018 00:16
    Yeah and this isn't even on 10nm to match intel nor is it on 7nm coming end of the year beginning of next year going to be exciting to see top end chips dropping down to 65w with 8 cores @ 4Ghz+ and 105w for 10 cores @ 3.7Ghz+.
    Reply
  • chaz_music 24 April 2018 14:47
    Leon,

    These sound like they might be interesting for a FreeNAS box. My main interest is the low power and ECC support. Do these CPUs have ECC, and what about the chipsets? The first gen Ryzen ECC support was a market launch fail, with little data and vague information from AMD. There was a ton of confusion as to which motherboards could work with ECC. Why not all of them? At the point where we are with computers, why would all CPUs not have ECC? Including Intel's CPUs.
    Reply