AMD Lowers Prices On Ryzen 7, 5, 3, And Threadripper CPUs

LAS VEGAS, NV -- AMD announced at CES 2018 that it has finally lowered the MSRP for its Ryzen processors. The across-the-board price reductions apply to the Ryzen 7, 5, 3, and Threadripper models and span up to 30% in savings.
AMD's MSRP hasn't reflected actual pricing for quite some time. The Ryzen families had long sold under MSRP, even when they were doing battle with Intel's Kaby Lake. AMD's low pricing, unlocked multipliers on all models, and value-centric motherboard ecosystem make Ryzen processors an incredible value that helped the company claw back desperately needed market share.
Intel finally released Coffee Lake, which brought more cores to its mainstream processor lineup for the first time in a decade, but AMD had finally applied enough pressure to force Intel to maintain similar pricing compared to the previous-generation models. As a result, the Coffee Lake processors put Intel back on solid footing against its only competitor in the desktop PC market. That led to even deeper price cuts on the Ryzen processors over the Black Friday holiday.
Now, AMD has made the price cuts official for several models. The Threadripper 1900X, which is a curious addition to expensive X399 motherboards, now retails for $449, which is an 18% price reduction.
The cuts become even deeper further down the stack. The Ryzen 7 1800X debuted at $499, but now it's only $349. That 30% price reduction means you can score a solid deal on an eight-core, sixteen-thread processor that works just fine with an inexpensive B350 motherboard.
The Ryzen 7 1700X has long sold for less than its ostensibly cheaper Ryzen 7 1700 counterpart. Now, AMD has lowered pricing on both models, and an extra $10 is all it takes to tap the 1700X's much higher base clock frequencies. You can also pick up a Ryzen 5 1600, one of the best deals on the market, for a mere $174.
AMD's adjusted pricing ensures the Ryzen lineup remains competitive against Coffee Lake until the new second-gen Zen+ processors come to market in April. AMD also has new X470 motherboards coming soon that are cheaper than the current 300-Series boards, which adds to the savings.
We'll be sure to adjust our pricing calculations in our latest Best CPU recommendations and reviews as we work the final Coffee Lake models through our testing.
The 1700 is getting down towards the 8600k which is crazy. 16 Threads vs 6.
You would have to be a pretty hard core intel fanboy to buy one of their chips right now. A case could still be made for the 8700k just for top dog status but outside of that Intel are dead in the water right now.
edit: Oh damn a r5 1600 is the same price as a i5 8400. Lol. GG Intel.
@UGLYDUCKLING81, unless you need the extra threads of the 1600 the 8400 is a excellent budget CPU with really good single core performance for gaming and is a good choice for ppl who don't care to overclock.
http://cpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Intel-Core-i5-8400-vs-AMD-Ryzen-5-1600/3939vs3919
Looking forward to dumping Intel, but I don't think it's quite time. I am most definitely not a fan of Intel, but I certainly feel trapped. This is why...
An I5-8600K is $369 here. To surpass it's performance it appears we need a 1920X, and it still lags in gaming and desktop performance. Assuming the cpu.userbenchmark results of typical of the AMD CPU performance (http://cpu.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Intel-Core-i5-8600K-vs-AMD-Ryzen-TR-1920X/3941vs3934). So, if Australian Retailers passed on 100% of the price drop (Which would be highly unlikely - Aussie retailers love to gouge consumers)... Then there's no difference for the 1920x as AMD has not dropped the price of that CPU. So it's $369 vs $1,099. If we look at the 1800X which still falls behind the 8600K then we'd be looking at $369 vs $489 for the 1800X...
Stock of Intel doesn't seem to be a major problem at present.
There are a couple of motherboards that are cheaper, but for the most part they are not much cheaper than the Intel boards. And they don't support onboard graphics (and subsequently), SGX
Disclaimer: I've not got any AMD CPUs at this point, so I'm only going by what bench mark sites say.
I think you meant 16 vs 12 threads not 6 lol you are comparing threads to cores there
If you want faster Ryzen chips, you need AMD to figure out what the timing and process bottlenecks are so they can be addressed appropriately. Zen+ may do some of that.