AMD Rolls Out Radeon Software Crimson Driver For 'Watchdogs 2'

Last year, AMD revamped its graphics driver suite and committed to regular hotfix updates to add support for the latest games. To this day, the company is keeping up with its promise. The latest update is the fifth hotfix release in November.

AMD committed to day-one driver support for the hottest new games on release day. The Radeon Software Crimson 16.11.5 hotfix driver adds support for Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs 2 just in time for the game's release on November 29. The driver isn’t perfect, though. AMD said that you may experience flickering or game crashes if you have dual RX 480 GPUs running in CrossFire.

In addition to day-one support for Watch Dogs 2, Radeon Crimson 16.11.5 includes a Direct X 11 CrossFire profile for Dishonored 2 and improved CrossFire profiles for The Division and Battlefield 1.

As with any driver update, Radeon Crimson 16.11.5 isn’t perfect. AMD provided a list of known issues that the company will address in future releases. Some of the problems have been around for several updates, though, such as an issue where some games won’t launch when Raptr’s game overlay is enabled. The full list of known issues is available on the release notes page.

AMD’s Radeon Crimson Edition driver packages are specific for the version of Windows you use. You can find the Windows 10 64-bit version here. If you have an older version of Windows, check AMD's website for the correct installation package.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • irish_adam 29 November 2016 11:37
    Once again you seem to love to point out that there are issues with AMD drivers by saying they are not perfect and pointing out issues with them while the Nvidia article about their drivers contains only positive points and doesnt make any mention of any issues with their drivers. Why is that? i mean you can go back to every article for driver updates for AMD and see how you bring up the faults with the driver every time and yet you never do the same for Nvidia. So how much do you get paid for that? I mean please try and deny it because the proof is clear as day
    Reply
  • Tom Griffin 29 November 2016 12:02
    I bet you never had an ATI card from Canada before it became AMD/RADEON etc. They had horrible drivers. But at least you could depend on something breaking twice when one fault was fixed. Flashing back that was when we wrote custom ROMS for MFM/RLL drives for Wren drives. LOL, I bet in normal gaming both NV and AMD will work just fine.
    Reply
  • neieus 29 November 2016 13:05
    Just about any reasonable person would say that both companies have had some pretty buggy drivers but you have to acknowledge that as of late Nvidia has had some pretty serious driver issues to where it's been recommended that we revert to a previous version. So I agree with Irish_Adam this article as well as others always seem to point out the flaws in AMD's driver while glossing over Nvidia's. That speaks of pure fanboism because you can clearly go to other review sites as well as Nvidia's own forum and read about the issues.
    Reply
  • ohim 29 November 2016 15:09
    Go search both companies forums, both have issues with drivers. But to be honest lately Nvidia is the one who screws up with drivers. The latest Nvidia driver before this "game ready" was a total disaster, the Battlefield 1 forums filled with people complaining about the driver being terrible.
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 29 November 2016 15:53
    18933774 said:
    Once again you seem to love to point out that there are issues with AMD drivers by saying they are not perfect and pointing out issues with them while the Nvidia article about their drivers contains only positive points and doesnt make any mention of any issues with their drivers. Why is that? i mean you can go back to every article for driver updates for AMD and see how you bring up the faults with the driver every time and yet you never do the same for Nvidia. So how much do you get paid for that? I mean please try and deny it because the proof is clear as day

    I didn't write the last few Nvidia driver updates.
    AMD makes a point of highlighting thier issues on the driver information page. Nvidia hides its known issues deep in the PDF driver notes release. I generally make a point of looking for those issues and pointing them out too.


    Reply
  • allawash 29 November 2016 16:23
    Make sure you keep a copy of the last driver you installed. I tried 16.11.3, I think it was? Had to roll back to the last official version as windows 10 wouldn't even detect the card. I even used AMD's uninstall tool and tried reinstalling the driver. I feel for some of the NV people though, as I've had friends who were forced to update to a buggy driver that came out not too long ago.
    Reply
  • irish_adam 30 November 2016 13:06
    18934771 said:
    18933774 said:
    Once again you seem to love to point out that there are issues with AMD drivers by saying they are not perfect and pointing out issues with them while the Nvidia article about their drivers contains only positive points and doesnt make any mention of any issues with their drivers. Why is that? i mean you can go back to every article for driver updates for AMD and see how you bring up the faults with the driver every time and yet you never do the same for Nvidia. So how much do you get paid for that? I mean please try and deny it because the proof is clear as day

    I didn't write the last few Nvidia driver updates.
    AMD makes a point of highlighting thier issues on the driver information page. Nvidia hides its known issues deep in the PDF driver notes release. I generally make a point of looking for those issues and pointing them out too.


    So you think its ok to effectively punish AMD with negative reviews of their drivers because they are honest with their faults and reward Nvidia for trying to hide theirs? I'm sorry but you can not claim this site is impartial, you may not have written the Nvidia articles but you didn't do anything about it and neither did any of the editors. I highly doubt anything will change either even after i've pointed out how biased it is considering the fact that I've pointed it out before with no effect. You cannot claim ignorance
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 30 November 2016 16:56
    18939446 said:
    18934771 said:
    18933774 said:
    Once again you seem to love to point out that there are issues with AMD drivers by saying they are not perfect and pointing out issues with them while the Nvidia article about their drivers contains only positive points and doesnt make any mention of any issues with their drivers. Why is that? i mean you can go back to every article for driver updates for AMD and see how you bring up the faults with the driver every time and yet you never do the same for Nvidia. So how much do you get paid for that? I mean please try and deny it because the proof is clear as day

    I didn't write the last few Nvidia driver updates.
    AMD makes a point of highlighting thier issues on the driver information page. Nvidia hides its known issues deep in the PDF driver notes release. I generally make a point of looking for those issues and pointing them out too.


    So you think its ok to effectively punish AMD with negative reviews of their drivers because they are honest with their faults and reward Nvidia for trying to hide theirs? I'm sorry but you can not claim this site is impartial, you may not have written the Nvidia articles but you didn't do anything about it and neither did any of the editors. I highly doubt anything will change either even after i've pointed out how biased it is considering the fact that I've pointed it out before with no effect. You cannot claim ignorance


    A news story is not a review in any way.
    I pointed out what AMD highlighted. Thier driver announcement page has more details about the problems then it has about what's updated. We're not going to simply say "Hey! There's a new driver. That is all."

    To put it simply, i'm not going to leave details out simply because you think I have some sort of bias against AMD. We're here to inform people, not hide problems.
    I'm not responsible for what other writers cover, and I don't go over their work to find things that are missing. I'm not going to apologize for something someone else wrote or didn't write.
    Reply
  • neieus 30 November 2016 19:18
    18940351 said:
    18939446 said:
    18934771 said:
    18933774 said:
    Once again you seem to love to point out that there are issues with AMD drivers by saying they are not perfect and pointing out issues with them while the Nvidia article about their drivers contains only positive points and doesnt make any mention of any issues with their drivers. Why is that? i mean you can go back to every article for driver updates for AMD and see how you bring up the faults with the driver every time and yet you never do the same for Nvidia. So how much do you get paid for that? I mean please try and deny it because the proof is clear as day

    I didn't write the last few Nvidia driver updates.
    AMD makes a point of highlighting thier issues on the driver information page. Nvidia hides its known issues deep in the PDF driver notes release. I generally make a point of looking for those issues and pointing them out too.


    So you think its ok to effectively punish AMD with negative reviews of their drivers because they are honest with their faults and reward Nvidia for trying to hide theirs? I'm sorry but you can not claim this site is impartial, you may not have written the Nvidia articles but you didn't do anything about it and neither did any of the editors. I highly doubt anything will change either even after i've pointed out how biased it is considering the fact that I've pointed it out before with no effect. You cannot claim ignorance


    A news story is not a review in any way.
    I pointed out what AMD highlighted. Thier driver announcement page has more details about the problems then it has about what's updated. We're not going to simply say "Hey! There's a new driver. That is all."

    To put it simply, i'm not going to leave details out simply because you think I have some sort of bias against AMD. We're here to inform people, not hide problems.
    I'm not responsible for what other writers cover, and I don't go over their work to find things that are missing. I'm not going to apologize for something someone else wrote or didn't write.

    Yeah... now lets see how the next driver update from Nvidia is presented... because I'd really like to see similar details about how Nvidia's drivers aren't perfect. However leaving out similar details on Nvidia's driver problems just because they aren't highlighted without searching through their PDF just seems a little lazy IMO.
    Reply