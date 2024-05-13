ASRock's AMD Ryzen-powered DeskMini X600 set for May 24 overseas launch

The ultra-compact 1.92-liter ASRock DeskMini X600 Mini PC, which we saw with other ASRock Mini PCs at CES, is set to release in international markets on May 24, per reports cited by ITHome. Fortunately, the DeskMini X600 and its X600W variant already have official specs pages listed on ASRock's website, so we can consult that information for our coverage— but there is still no slated price point nor can we be certain that the US release will coincide with the international release.

ASRock DeskMini X600/X600W Core Specs

Motherboard Chipset : AMD X600

: AMD X600 Max CPU Cooler Height : Up to 47 mm

: Up to 47 mm Display I/O : HDMI at up to 4K, 120 Hz; DisplayPort 1.4; D-Sub

: HDMI at up to 4K, 120 Hz; DisplayPort 1.4; D-Sub Front I/O : Mic In, USB 3.2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, Headphone/Mic Dual Jack

: Mic In, USB 3.2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, Headphone/Mic Dual Jack Rear I/O : DC-In Jack (for 19V power), Display I/O listed above, 2 USB 3.2 Type-A Ports*, LED-lit Ethernet port

: DC-In Jack (for 19V power), Display I/O listed above, 2 USB 3.2 Type-A Ports*, LED-lit Ethernet port Supported RAM : Dual-Channel SO-DIMM DDR5 at up to 6400 MT/s

: Dual-Channel SO-DIMM DDR5 at up to 6400 MT/s Storage Options : 1 NVMe Gen 5 slot, 1 NVMe Gen 4 slot, 2 SATA ports

: 1 NVMe Gen 5 slot, 1 NVMe Gen 4 slot, 2 SATA ports Wireless Support : Through M.2 or USB expansion on X600, included with X600W

: Through M.2 or USB expansion on X600, Dimensions : 155 x 155 x 80 mm, or roughly 1.92 liters in volume

: 155 x 155 x 80 mm, or roughly 1.92 liters in volume Default OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-Bit

The ASRock DeskMini X600 and its wireless X600W variant are ultra-compact PCs but specced surprisingly well. Based around the AMD 65W Ryzen 7000 CPUs or 8000G APUs, these compact machines will provide plenty of power for most users. Some gaming is possible, but the limiting factors here are going to be iGPU power and VRAM allocation. Since a discrete GPU can't possibly fit inside a PC this compact, you'll most likely be relying on a supported Ryzen 8000G Series APU, though those are hardly slouching in iGPU power.

One thing that could have made the DeskMini X600 more appealing to gamers or those running GPU-bound workloads would have been Thunderbolt 4 or OCULink support, which some similar Mini PCs already ship with. Enabling external GPU docking with a high-bandwidth connector helps alleviate one of the greatest downsides of mini and mobile PCs, but the technique is still underutilized in today's PC market.

At time of writing, there is no pricing information for the ASRock DeskMini X600. As long as it's priced appropriately for the barebones Mini PC that it is, though, we could see the DeskMini X600 becoming a favorable choice for living room PC builds and other compact PC use cases.

The DeskMini X600 is designed to replace the X300 series machines which were based around the now older AM4 platform. The DeskMini X600 brings DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 m.2 SSD support to the space-saving form factor.