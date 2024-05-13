Zotac releases space-themed graphics cards for China — multiple RTX 4060 Ti and 4070 variants

Nvidia board partner Zotac is diversifying its RTX 40 series GPU product stack with three new cards aimed at the Chinese market according to a Videocardz report. All three cards take on names inspired by outer space and consist of either RTX 4070 or RTX 4060 Ti GPUs.

The RTX 4070 Nebulae is a new compact 2.3-slot mid-range graphics card sporting a dual-fan cooler design. The Nebulae is a budget-focused model that apparently slots right underneath the outgoing Twin Edge model. The Nebulae ironically resembles its Twin Edge counterpart in appearance, featuring a rounded GPU shroud and white color theme similar to the Twin Edge White. The only differentiating factors that truly separate the Nebulae from its Twin Edge counterpart are the addition of space-themed graphics on the shroud and backplate, and a complete lack of RGB LED lighting on the card. The card measures 225mm in length making it one of the more compact RTX 40 series graphics cards on the market.

Zotac also revealed an RTX 4060 Ti variant of the Nebulae but with a different, cost-reduced design. The Twin Edge-like shroud with rounded corners is gone, replaced by a more boxy design that resembles a cheaper graphics card design. The card shares the same dual-fan design as the 4070 variant but appears to be slightly thinner possibly coming in at just 2 slots in thickness.

The RTX 4070 Vespera is another 4070 model Zotac showed off, that is an even cheaper alternative to the Nebulae. Funnily enough, the Vespera shares the same shroud design as the 4060 Ti but instead comes in a black finish. This model appears to be the cheapest RTX 4070 design Zotac now offers (in China at least). This model is noticeably bigger than its Nebulae variant coming in at 280mm in length.

The RTX 4060 TI Moon Shadow/White is the last card that Zotac unveiled. Unlike the previous models mentioned above, the Moon Shadow is more performance oriented boasting a triple fan cooler design. The card's appearance resembles the AMP Airo cards, sporting a rounded shroud. Zotac offers two colors, a black Moon Shadow variant and a lighter Moon White version.

As previously mentioned all of these cards are reportedly Chinese exclusive offerings. However, if there's enough demand we might see these GPUs make their way to other markets in the future.