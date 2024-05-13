Battlemage G21 GPU spotted in Intel oneAPI code update
The first Intel Battlemage GPUs are expected in Fall.
Further proof that Intel Battlemage discrete GPU development work continues in earnest was seen over the weekend. Intel hardware enthusiast @miktdt noticed that the firm added code to oneAPI to support the upcoming Battlemage G21 GPU.
The above-referenced G21 code comes from Intel’s LLVM project, which is published and updated on GitHub. In the first image, you can see one of several mentions of Intel’s “BMG_G21.” Moreover, the “Battlemage G21 Intel graphics architecture” is specifically mentioned in the oneAPI device targets list (slide 2).
Evidence from previous leaks, such as a shipping manifest that we reported on in late March, suggests that Intel is limiting Battlemage to two discrete GPUs: the G21, and the G10. These GPUs were presumably transiting between Intel R&D labs.
The flow of recent leaks hints that the mid-to-high-end G21 will be behind the first Intel Battlemage products to launch. There are fewer mentions of G10 in shipping manifests, and it is still absent from the headlining GitHub code.
Today’s news is another nail in the coffin concerning rumors Intel may have abandoned the discrete GPU market. However, the weight of opinion is behind the firm shying away from preparing for battle in the flagship market.
We think Intel isn’t hyping up Battlemage ahead of release for two main reasons. Firstly, it learned lessons from the Alchemist launch where expectations were not properly managed. Secondly, for whatever reasons its biggest GPU, the G21 is only designed to fuel mid-range mass-market style graphics cards. With this in mind, we will underline expectations that Battlemage isn’t going to go toe-to-toe with the best of the Nvidia Blackwell RTX 50 products, or AMD RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 8000 products. Nevertheless, we remain eager to welcome Battlemage to the market.
Intel’s plans regarding Battlemage launch timings also currently lack clarity – to those from the outside trying to look in. Reports from Embedded World signaled that the first Battlemage products may be launched in Fall. This would have them on the market ahead of the holiday season, and to achieve a solid presence for these shoppers Battlemage GPU-based products should be available in November at the latest.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.
They don't HAVE to go toe-to-toe with AMD or Nvidia for that matter. Even AMD isn't trying to compete with Nvidia at least on high-end GPU market, which the RTX 50 flagship series would be capturing.
If Intel can release highly competitive mainstream/mid-range "gaming" GPUs within a reasonable budget, then they can grab a lot of market share, unlike Alchemist which was a bit late for the party. Despite that, it's impressive to witness how much effort Intel's driver team has done in the past one year or so.
Current Alchemist A-series ARC discrete GPUs have seen a pretty decent performance uplift in most of the latest AAA/AA games, if not all. We just need more mainstream GPUs in a price bracket that a lot of gamers can afford, and not some highly expensive or a HALO product (thinks of RTX 5090 :sneaky:) .
The Arc A770 which sports a 16GB VRAM buffer/capacity is still considered a pretty decent gaming GPU based on it's price/performance ratio.
I also look forward to an update on the XeSS up-scaling tech as well, with new iterations, along with the rumored XeSS "ExtraSS" tech, which could be a frame generation technique, aka based on "Frame Extrapolation" instead of "Frame Interpolation".
Based on Intel's paper, Extrapolation method uses information beyond the bounds of the input sample to produce an approximation of the frame.
Although, Extrapolation might produce less reliable results, and add more artifacts, but we have seen similar issues with interpolation as well, so with a few tweaks and optimizations, XeSS "ExtraSS" could be a middle ground in offering good quality with higher FPS.
So I'm curious to learn how this pans out, and see this implement in future games as well, assuming Intel is going for this tech, and it is feasible to use. Nothing is official yet though.
https://asia.siggraph.org/2023/presentation/?id=papers_744&sess=sess155
Slight Off-topic:
BTW, the research paper itself also highlights the differences between Interpolation and Extrapolation, which seems obvious.
While Frame Interpolation generates better results, it also introduces higher latency when generating frames which is why NVIDIA and AMD have latency-reducing technologies such as Reflex and Anti-Lag required to deliver a smooth frame-generation experience.
Extrapolation doesn't produce very high latency, but has difficulties due to lacking key information to produce a new frame.
But the paper claims that ExtraSS aims to solve this by using a new "warping" method that can help produce better quality vs the previous frame generation methods and with lower latencies.
More info can be found here::
https://dl.acm.org/doi/pdf/10.1145/3610548.3618224
One other thing Intel have to do is bribe slap Valve so they're accurately represented in the Hardware Survey.
It's unimportant buuut, should Intel rocket up the chart, it will make headlines.