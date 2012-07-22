Trending

Apple Releases Patch to Fix Power, USB Problems in MacBooks

Apple quietly released an update for recently released MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices.

Simply called the "MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Update 1.0", the 77 MB download for OS X 10.7.4 addresses power consumption and USB compatibility issues that have affected buyers of notebooks that were released last month.

Apple maintained its tradition and remained secretive about the changes and possible effects, and simply stated that "this update fixes an issue that can lead to increased CPU power consumption, and it improves compatibility with some USB devices."

There was no information what may have caused the power problem and how much the fix will improve the power consumption performance of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Apple Insider noted that there have been several complaints about USB port failures with "certain" external hard drives.

  • Idonno 22 July 2012 18:06
    OMG, you mean Apple isn't perfect! Who would have guessed? I'll take an Asus Zen over a MacBook Air any day.
    Of course to be honest that really isn't saying much since I'd also use an abacus before I gave Apple any money towards a computer and two cups and a string before I gave them anything towards a phone.

    And yea, I realize that's a little over the top but, that's just how deep it goes!
  • mortuum 22 July 2012 18:15
    Apple seems to have a lot if issues with power management. We've heard a lot of rumors about exploding iphones and whatnot, a few months ago we had a recall of 1st gen and 2nd gen ipods and before that a patch for ipod touch. I guess for a company that won't conform to eco-friendly business models energy waste is in the price...
  • ojas 22 July 2012 18:55
    They should hold another WWDC to announce this revolutionary update.
  • freggo 22 July 2012 19:48
    77MB of code to fix a "compatibility" issue ?
  • knight_of_baawa 22 July 2012 20:58
    What--did Apple run out of Magic Unicorn Dust so that they actually have to resort to patching their OS, admitting that it's their problem and not in the way someone holds the product?
  • 22 July 2012 21:35
    What? they didnt blame the issues on "Your holding/using it wrong?"
  • memadmax 22 July 2012 22:46
    77mb is about the size of the windows 7 service pack if you use Windows Update to install it(not the stand alone package)

    Smells like a service pack to me! =D
  • K2N hater 22 July 2012 22:49
    You guys done with the bashing?
  • amk-aka-Phantom 23 July 2012 00:47
    Since when is a simple patch news?

    I find it disgusting how they don't even state what exactly was improved and by how much.

    On the bright side, at least they actually did something about it.
  • A Bad Day 23 July 2012 01:29
    I pity those who think Apple's software is bug-free.

    NOT.
