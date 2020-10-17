Asus GeForce RTX 3090 STRIX Gundam Edition Arrives in Japan

A few days ago, we covered Asus's new Gundam edition PC components, aimed towards fans of the Anime series in Japanese markets. One of the components featured was an Asus Gundam Edition Maximus XII Extreme Z490 motherboard with a fully decked-out monoblock, but the lack of any Gundam themed RTX GPUs to pair with the board felt a bit left us wanting. Fortunately, Asus rectifies the issue with a new ROG STRIX RTX 3090 Gundam themed graphics card coming soon (via @harukaze5719).

The card is beautiful, featuring a white-colored shroud accompanied by blue and red accents. If this 3090 is like other Gundam-styled Asus products, then the color scheme will be the only differentiating factor between it and the vanilla ROG Strix unit. Which isn't a bad thing: the PCB and cooler on the ROG Strix RTX 3090 are some of the best features on the beefy triple-slot, triple-fan cooler design that comes with three eight-pin power connectors.

Hopefully, Asus will add some additional features to make this card more special, like a higher boost frequency and perhaps some extra lighting (compared to the original card).

It's nice to see Asus developing Gundam-themed components for the high-end space. Hopefully, we'll get to see this design aesthetic featured in cheaper GPUs like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 soon.