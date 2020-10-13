Asus is Making Gundam-Styled PC Parts for the Japanese Market

If you're into Anime, there's a good chance you know about the Gundam series as it's a hugely popular series that has been running for a long, long time, with a handful of spinoffs, video games, and movies. Now, it looks like Asus is working on a series of PC parts geared at fans of the franchise, for when you just can't get enough.

The initiative was spotted by @9550pro on Twitter, and Videocardz got the scoop on the Maximus XII Extreme Gundam motherboard along with the Asus GTX Gundam graphics card.

(Image credit: Videocardz)

Of course, the star of the show here is the motherboard. Based on the Maximus XII Extreme design, it features an LGA1150 socket wired to a Z490 chipset, making it good for CPUs up to the Core i9-10900K. The motherboard comes with a huge, custom EKWB waterblock that covers the CPU and VRM circuitry -- which won't come cheap.

(Image credit: Videocardz)

When it comes to the graphics card, the GTX Gundam card appears to be a GTX 1660 Ti model, as noted by Videocardz based on its similarities to the GTX 1660 Ti TUF X3. You would expect that next to the lavish motherboard, Asus would at least drop an RTX graphics card -- but alas, buyers will have to make do with a GTX model.

(Image credit: @9550pro)

The image from @9550pro also shows a handful of other products, including a more mainstream class motherboard, power supply, AIO, and even monitors and cases -- so you can go all-out on your Gundam-styled build if you were so inclined -- and find a way to purchase these items.

On that topic, it's difficult to say what availability will be like in the US -- if at all. It's likely that this is a release that's only slated to land in Japan, so you might need to hit up your friends from abroad if you want to get a hold of these.