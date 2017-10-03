Biostar Ready For Intel Coffee Lake With Two Z370 Motherboards

Biostar announced that it would be releasing two Z370 motherboards on October 5 alongside Intel’s Coffee Lake CPUs, though it stayed mum about most of the details. The company didn’t even reveal model numbers, but it gave us a taste of what to expect.

Both include two M.2 slots, but only one of them has heatsinks for both M.2 slots. The (presumably) more expensive board also includes three reinforced PCI-E slots compared to the other board’s two.

Biostar said that its new Z370 motherboards would offer “elevated HIFI sound quality, ” but it didn’t identify the audio components for each board. Judging from the image that the company provided, the two offer different audio component quality levels. One appears to offer gold-plated audio jacks, whereas the other one includes the typical color-coded jacks. We can’t tell if the audio processing components are different, because there’s a shroud over parts.

Biostar’s Racing series Z370 motherboards also include multiple customizable RGB lighting options. The company’s Vivid LED DJ RGB lighting software lets you take control the color of the individual lights to create the effect that you desire. The higher-end board features LED lighting on the I/O shroud, and the other one has lights along the edge near the PCI-E slots.

Biostar said the new motherboards would include new A.I. Fan software that lets you customize your system’s fan profiles. The company also said it redesigned the UI of the BIOS and the drivers to make them “more intuitive and fun.”

Biostar said that both boards would be available on October 5. The company plans to release the full details and specifications then.