Everything You Need To Know About Intel’s Coffee Lake

By Coffee Lake 

Last update: 11/29/17, 5am PT:

The launch of Intel’s latest (8th generation) Core processors, Coffee Lake, is here, and we’ve been busily covering it from a variety of angles. We’ll continue to do so as we learn more details about everything from gaming performance to thermals. We’re collecting all of that here, so to stay current on all things Coffee Lake, bookmark this page and wait for the updates to roll in.

Intel Core i3-8350K ReviewIntel Core i5-8400 Review: Six Cores On A BudgetAsrock Z370 Taichi 'Coffee Lake' Motherboard ReviewGigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 Motherboard ReviewIntel Coffee Lake Gaming Results: Core i5-8600K Cheat SheetIntel Core i5-8600K Review: Coffee Lake's Jolting ValueGigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 Motherboard ReviewIntel Core i7-8700K Review: Coffee Lake Brews A Great Gaming CPUIntel Coffee Lake Gaming Results: i7-8700K Cheat SheetMSI Z370 Godlike Gaming Coffee Lake Motherboard Review

Intel Completes Spectre Fixes For Skylake, Kaby Lake, And Coffee Lake CPUsIntel H370, B360, And H310 Coffee Lake Motherboards LeakedRetailer Leaks Three Upcoming Coffee Lake CPUsIntel Announces New Core i3-8130U Mobile CPU For Notebooks57 New Intel CPUs, Mobile Core i9 Break Cover In AIDA64 BetaIntel To Assemble Coffee Lake CPUs In Chengdu PlantGigabyte Announces Z370N WiFi Mini-ITX MotherboardColorful Releases iGame Z370 Vulcan X...In South KoreaMSI Finally Details Its Pro Line Of Z370 MotherboardsShortages Plague Intel's Coffee Lake LaunchNo, Coffee Lake Will Not Run In Z270 Motherboards (And Here’s Why)Intel Coffee Lake Vs. Kaby Lake: A Side-By-Side ComparisonIntel Coffee Lake Vs. Ryzen: A Side-By-Side ComparisonAsrock Rolls Out A Slew Of New Z370 MotherboardsAsus Jumps On The Z370 Motherboard TrainGigabyte Debuts Six New Aorus Z370 MotherboardsECS Unsheathed Its Z370-Lightsaber MotherboardMSI Cooking Up A Baker's Dozen Z370 MotherboardsBiostar Ready For Intel Coffee Lake With Two Z370 MotherboardsEVGA Launches Z370 MotherboardsG.Skill Greets Coffee Lake With New DDR4 SpecsIntel Coffee Lake Coming October 5, Here Are The Details

Intel & AMD Processor HierarchyBest Gaming CPUs

  • elbert 30 September 2017 15:37
    Will the 300 series support older 1151 CPU's? I looked on the ASRock site and they only have the coffee lake CPU's in the support list. Say if someone has a 100 series board with a 6600K going will the Z370 support the 6600K?
  • FritzEiv 30 September 2017 17:19
    Intel has told us no, the 300-series boards will not support older CPUs. We are getting some more specifics on this, and will report them when we know more.
  • elbert 30 September 2017 17:51
    Cool Thanks.
  • mattkiss 30 September 2017 18:01
    20226024 said:
    Will the 300 series support older 1151 CPU's? I looked on the ASRock site and they only have the coffee lake CPU's in the support list. Say if someone has a 100 series board with a 6600K going will the Z370 support the 6600K?

    I've been following the Coffee Lake news and it doesn't look like Z370 motherboards will support any cpus before Coffee Lake. So if you want a Z370 board, you'll have to pair it with an 8xxx series processor.
  • elbert 30 September 2017 18:21
    I was asking to pass it along to those wanting tech help on the forums. Thanks tho for the info.
  • shpankey 30 September 2017 19:37
    Shame, I would of definitely bought one if they did. Just like I upgraded to Kaby Lake when it came out from Sky Lake. Just drop it in, no other changes and presto, instant upgrade. But to upgrade the motherboard means a completely new install of Windows is required, and I'm not losing all of my games, apps, updates and settings and going through that nightmare.

    Now, intel forces me to wait, and I will probably go AMD next just because I feel wronged here. They COULD have made it work, but choose not to.
  • doesitmatter 30 September 2017 20:55
    20226629 said:
    Shame, I would of definitely bought one if they did. Just like I upgraded to Kaby Lake when it came out from Sky Lake. Just drop it in, no other changes and presto, instant upgrade. But to upgrade the motherboard means a completely new install of Windows is required, and I'm not losing all of my games, apps, updates and settings and going through that nightmare.

    Now, intel forces me to wait, and I will probably go AMD next just because I feel wronged here. They COULD have made it work, but choose not to.

    Actually it's been reported that it was the motherboard makers that pushed to not add support for previous generation CPUs that are still socket compatible. This was because of the highly constrained timelines and the extra time that adding that support would have taken for things like qualification etc...
  • CBRworm 01 October 2017 16:48
    I can't find any spot for general site feedback. I have been having trouble with EVGA and Nissan video adds auto-playing with audio in Chrome. This is happening at my office where it is totally inappropriate to have video sound (really videos at all), much less two videos fighting it out. I am going to be avoiding tom's HARDWARE or using an ad-blocker until this goes away. I try not to use ad-blockers on sites that I want to see survive. I have been reading this site for many years, and a member of the forums for at least 8.
  • 9990404563singh 02 October 2017 12:00
    Where are other motherboard of 300 series for 8 genration
    Reply
  • ironmind 02 October 2017 17:44
    Does anyone know when Intel will be releasing/announcing the new high end laptop parts? I've seen the new U series, and now this desktop news - but I'm waiting on the new high-end laptop chips. Any news? Or did I miss something?
