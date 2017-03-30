Bungie Unveils 'Destiny 2' Reveal Trailer, Game Coming To PC

After a leaked poster, a peek at the logo, and a teaser trailer, Bungie finally released the “Worldwide Reveal Trailer” for Destiny 2. Even though it didn’t really show any gameplay, the trailer provided us with a glimpse at a new villain.

As shown in the logo reveal announcement earlier this week, the city built beneath the mysterious Traveler was on fire. That's because it was attacked by a new force called the Red Legion, led by a mysterious, massive figure named Ghaul. His forces destroyed everything in their path, including the Tower, the main gathering hub for the Guardians. You and your friends must fight back against Ghaul and the Red Legion, take back the city, and rebuild your hard-earned arsenal.

Just like the first game, Destiny 2 will be available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, a quick look at the pre-order page shows that the game will also be available on PC, a first for the series.

In addition to the trailer, Bungie also mentioned that an open beta is scheduled for the summer, although an exact date wasn’t revealed. However, if you pre-order the game, you will get a head start in the beta testing sessions. Speaking of pre-orders, you can get one of five bundles. In addition to the standard game, you can get a bundle that includes the expansion pass (two expansions are currently planned for Destiny 2). There’s also the Limited Deluxe Edition, which includes the game, expansions, and in-game items such as a legendary sword, emote, and a Cabal-themed emblem.



For $100, you can purchase the Limited Edition which has everything from the Limited Deluxe Edition as well as a steelbook case and a Cabal-themed collector’s box that includes more items related to the enemy faction such as booklet, schematic, postcards, and “Cabal Miliatry Pawns.” At $250, you can grab the Collector’s Edition. It includes all the content from the Limited Edition in addition to a Frontier Bag, which can work as a regular backpack or messenger bag, with a 15-inch laptop or tablet sleeve. There’s also a “Frontier Kit,” which seems to resemble a traditional survival kit. It includes some paracord, a solar blanket, and a USB charger with solar panels and a built-in light.

Wwe’ll find out more about Destiny 2 in the coming months especially at E3 in June. However, Bungie will reveal more content before the show when it hosts a livestream event on May 18 to show off gameplay content.