A Free 60-Turn Demo Is Now Available For 'Civilization VI'

By

Still on the fence about Civilization VI? Now you can try it for free with a new demo available on Steam.

In it, you will play as China, led by Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of the Qin Dynasty. Also included in your playthrough are a few opposing Civilizations, specifically America, Egypt, and Sumeria. Unlike the full game, however, you’re restricted to 60 turns, so the actions you perform in each turn are much more important.

If you’re not ready to jump right in to the main gameplay, you can always start off with the tutorial, which has the Sumerian and American civilizations. The tutorial also has a 60-turn limit. In both cases, you can play the games again, but the turn limit is capped at 60.

Civilization VI proper is currently on sale on Steam for $48, a 20% discount. You can also check out our thoughts on the game from last year, and if you’re new to the series, you might want to read up on the studio’s tips for beginners.

NameCivilization VI
TypeStrategy
DeveloperFiraxis Games
Publisher2K Games
PlatformsPC
Where To BuySteamAmazonBest BuyTargetGameStop
Release DateOctober 21, 2016
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Snipergod87 16 March 2017 20:44
    Probably set the 60 turn cap to prevent people from seeing multi minute turn times in longer games :p
    Reply
  • bmrigs 16 March 2017 22:20
    Nah. Only 60 turns so you don't realize how bad the AI really is. Also, I miss the old days of giving out a demo before the release so people can decide whether to spend their hard earned money or not.
    Reply
  • coolkev99 17 March 2017 13:33
    60 turns? So I can build a couple guys and walk 5 feet?
    Reply
  • canadianvice 17 March 2017 14:22
    Pppsssst... kid, first one's free..
    Reply
  • lun471k 17 March 2017 14:50
    So 1 turn per Gigabyte downloaded ?
    Reply
  • namtrooper81 20 March 2017 17:55
    A free demo. As opposed to a paid fot demo? That would suck.
    Reply