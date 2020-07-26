Clean Your Room with this Raspberry Pi Trash Delivery Bot

Keeping your house clean is easier than before thanks to Jason Luk's Raspberry Pi trash delivery bot. The project has been featured over the past few weeks on his Youtube channel, JasonLuk's Tech.

The robot delivery system is entirely self-driven. It uses a camera on the front to navigate and receives commands via smartphone to activate. When directed, the bot drives itself to the trashcan and dumps the top basket contents into the bin.

Once the trash delivery cycle is complete, the robot is programmed to automatically return to its charging station to prepare for another delivery run.

The bot is built on top of a Raspberry Pi. The top platform uses an MG995 Servo motor along with an Adafruit 16-Channel 12-bit PWM/Servo Driver to raise and lower when dumping trash.