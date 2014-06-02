Trending

Corsair Unveils Cherry MX RGB Gaming Keyboards, Mouse

By

On Monday Corsair revealed the world’s first Cherry MX mechanical gaming keyboards, the K95 RGB and K70 RGB costing $189.99 and $169.99 respectively, along with the $69.99 M65 RGB gaming mouse. The company is showcasing the three devices during COMPUTEX 2014, and will make the devices available for purchase later this summer.

“The K70 RGB and K95 RGB exhibit all of Corsair’s hallmark features: sleek design, ultra-accurate components, and sturdy metal construction combining for minimalist looks, pinpoint accuracy, and long-lasting performance,” reads the PR. “Powerful editing software enables creation of unlimited lighting effects and macros, from solid colors that can highlight key groupings, to gradients and ripple patterns that can provide a visual cue that a macro or in-game timer has completed.”

Available in late August, the K95 RGB gaming keyboard features aircraft-grade black anodized brushed aluminum for “superior” rigidity, and on-board memory for storing performance and lighting settings. The peripheral also includes multicolor per-key backlighting for “virtually unlimited game customization”. The entire keyboard is programmable up to 108 macros, presets or key combinations.

The K70 RGB keyboard is the same as the K95 RGB, but lacks the bank of macro-keys. As with the other keyboard, this model has multicolor per-key backlighting, 100 percent anti-ghosting with full key rollover on USB, onboard memory for lighting settings, and a two-year warranty. This model will be available in late July with Cherry MX RGB red switches, and blue and brown switches available late August.

Finally there’s the M65 RGB gaming mouse. This peripheral has three-zone 16.M color backlighting, a color DPI indicator that allows users to instantly confirm the mouse speed, a custom-tuned 8,200 DPI gaming-grade laser sensor, an aircraft-grade aluminum form factor that’s durable and lightweight, and an adjustable weight system. Available in late August, the mouse also provides on-the-fly DPI switching and eight buttons.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thechief73 02 June 2014 17:53
    Nice scoop Tom's! Signed up for Corsairs own email list for this specific product news and updates and I am reading it here first.

    Glad to see that Corsair kept the prices at a level were they were hinting it would be.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 02 June 2014 18:28
    On Monday Corsair revealed the world’s first Cherry MX mechanical gaming keyboards
    Umm, we've had Cherry MX switches in gaming keyboards for a while now. What aspect is "first in the world" on these? The by-key backlighting?
    Reply
  • PossumJones 03 June 2014 02:24
    On Monday Corsair revealed the world’s first Cherry MX mechanical gaming keyboards
    Umm, we've had Cherry MX switches in gaming keyboards for a while now. What aspect is "first in the world" on these? The by-key backlighting?
    RGB every key
    Reply
  • Lutfij 03 June 2014 10:39
    1| The price is spot on
    2| Hoping the build quality is as good as the originals
    3| If they were to launch a TKL and M95 RGb versions then I'd be all over it!

    Nonetheless, this is good news and interesting news to say the least!
    :)
    Reply
  • addem 03 June 2014 19:15
    RGB mouse had me interested for a second, and then I saw the big fat god damn "sniper button" in bright red. Make it black or backlit, remove it even, and my money is yours.
    Reply
  • Urzu1000 18 June 2014 19:21
    I'm still waiting for these keyboards to come out. I've been looking to replace my current keyboard, as the keys are starting to chip and it's well past it's expected lifespan. The K95 would be absolutely perfect for my needs.
    Reply