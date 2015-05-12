Trending

Corsair Launches RGBshare, Keyboard Owners Can Download Killer Lighting Effects

By

This is neat: Corsair Gaming first introduced its line of RGB products last year. Now, the company launched a new section of its website dedicated to the lighting profiles of its RGB keyboards called RGBshare. These can be created with the Corsair Gaming's CUE software and uploaded to the site for anyone with a Corsair RGB keyboard to download, use and enjoy.

So what's the big deal here? RGB keyboard owners have been rather creative with their configurations, uploading lighting profiles that animate Pac-Man, the 1-Up mushroom, a beating heart, rainbow fireworks and loads more. According to Corsair Gaming, thousands have been uploaded since last fall.

Corsair Gaming has created an easy-to-use website for uploading, searching, viewing and downloading these profiles for the K65, K70 and K95 keyboards. Each entry listed in the database provides a video that shows how the profile reacts on the keyboard, a brief description and a download link. The site even provides a leaderboard showing the five most popular downloads.

"RGBshare gives Corsair keyboard owners instant access to the largest collection of lighting effects on the market," said Greg Agius, Director of Gaming & Community at Corsair. "Gamers who just want to enjoy their keyboard out of the box can now download these lighting works of art without any programming on their part, while RGB artists have a great platform to showcase their work."

An FAQ at the bottom of the site stated that to upload or download a profile, customers must be logged in to a Corsair.com account. Also, as of April 15, 2015, accounts must also have a username so that these names are associated with the lighting profiles.

In addition to providing a profile database, Corsair Gaming also plans to have profile contests all through 2015. The company didn't specify what kind of prizes will be offered for the most creative profiles, but in the end, the winners are the RGB keyboard owners smiling down on some of the coolest lighting effects on the planet.

Follow Kevin Parrish @exfileme. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • coolitic 12 May 2015 20:37
    I wish there was single standard for customizable keyboard lighting so games can play with them better. It would be better than having things like this and AlienFX to be separate.
    Reply
  • Deus Vex 12 May 2015 21:25
    I'm into music production as well as gaming, and a big fan of all things RGB. As soon as I saw this keyboard and its awesome lights I run straight to Amazon to buy one.......until I seen the $160 price! Yea right! I'll install some RGB led bulbs into my existing cheap keyboard before I fork over that kind of cash. I'm sure the price of the materials is nowhere near what they're charging!
    Reply
  • Bondfc11 12 May 2015 22:50
    I bought one and hated the key height and the programming. I thought I could get used to the feel of the keyboard, but never did and returned it. Got the Logitech G710 and really like the key height - the Logi works better for me than any of the Corsair KBs.

    Cool they finally got a centralized spot for programming since programming the thing was a major PIA.
    Reply
  • Darkk 13 May 2015 03:04
    Bummer usually they only work on Windows. No support for Linux.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 13 May 2015 03:33
    I wish there was single standard for customizable keyboard lighting so games can play with them better. It would be better than having things like this and AlienFX to be separate.
    Would be nice, but that will never happen.
    Im not totally up to speed with these keyboards, but can you individually program each key for colours to match a game keybinding profile? That would be useful.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 13 May 2015 14:40
    I'm into music production as well as gaming, and a big fan of all things RGB. As soon as I saw this keyboard and its awesome lights I run straight to Amazon to buy one.......until I seen the $160 price! Yea right! I'll install some RGB led bulbs into my existing cheap keyboard before I fork over that kind of cash. I'm sure the price of the materials is nowhere near what they're charging!

    Any decent keyboard will cost over $100 bucks. And honestly I can't use a non mechanical keyboard anymore. It just feels weird compared to my K90.
    Reply
  • husker 13 May 2015 16:19
    I'm into music production as well as gaming, and a big fan of all things RGB. As soon as I saw this keyboard and its awesome lights I run straight to Amazon to buy one.......until I seen the $160 price! Yea right! I'll install some RGB led bulbs into my existing cheap keyboard before I fork over that kind of cash. I'm sure the price of the materials is nowhere near what they're charging!
    You do realize that the keys themselves are etched so that the light shine through the key to illuminate the actual characters on the keys. Just putting lights under the keys on a normal keyboard will only shine light around the edges, and will make the keyboard difficult to see in dim lighting conditions. Also why do some people insist that prices must not exceed the cost of materials? You also must factor in the price of design, labor, advertising, distribution, factories, office space, ect. They also provide the service described in this article.
    Reply
  • royalcrown 14 May 2015 04:00
    I like the keyboards, but the need to share lighting profiles is stupid !
    Reply
  • M-31 17 May 2015 13:35
    Yeh, yeh, yeh...these backlit keyboards have been around for awhile now...What's the point?...Answer: their simply a gimmick for manufactures to make money off the fan boys who crave this kind of baloney. Who wants to have light pollution glaring up in their eyes from a keyboard when your looking at your screen while gaming?
    #1. It ruins the emersion effect while gaming.
    #2. You should never have to look down at your keyboard while gaming... all your attention and focus should be on your screen.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 17 May 2015 19:02
    15876425 said:
    Yeh, yeh, yeh...these backlit keyboards have been around for awhile now...What's the point?...Answer: their simply a gimmick for manufactures to make money off the fan boys who crave this kind of baloney. Who wants to have light pollution glaring up in their eyes from a keyboard when your looking at your screen while gaming?
    #1. It ruins the emersion effect while gaming.
    #2. You should never have to look down at your keyboard while gaming... all your attention and focus should be on your screen.

    Backlit dome style have been, yes. But not RGB backlit mechanical.

    And it may break your immersion but I want one so I can make it match the color of my system setup (red and white) plus the ability to mark out certain keys for games is interesting.
    Reply