Corsair Launches RGBshare, Keyboard Owners Can Download Killer Lighting Effects

This is neat: Corsair Gaming first introduced its line of RGB products last year. Now, the company launched a new section of its website dedicated to the lighting profiles of its RGB keyboards called RGBshare. These can be created with the Corsair Gaming's CUE software and uploaded to the site for anyone with a Corsair RGB keyboard to download, use and enjoy.

So what's the big deal here? RGB keyboard owners have been rather creative with their configurations, uploading lighting profiles that animate Pac-Man, the 1-Up mushroom, a beating heart, rainbow fireworks and loads more. According to Corsair Gaming, thousands have been uploaded since last fall.

Corsair Gaming has created an easy-to-use website for uploading, searching, viewing and downloading these profiles for the K65, K70 and K95 keyboards. Each entry listed in the database provides a video that shows how the profile reacts on the keyboard, a brief description and a download link. The site even provides a leaderboard showing the five most popular downloads.

"RGBshare gives Corsair keyboard owners instant access to the largest collection of lighting effects on the market," said Greg Agius, Director of Gaming & Community at Corsair. "Gamers who just want to enjoy their keyboard out of the box can now download these lighting works of art without any programming on their part, while RGB artists have a great platform to showcase their work."

An FAQ at the bottom of the site stated that to upload or download a profile, customers must be logged in to a Corsair.com account. Also, as of April 15, 2015, accounts must also have a username so that these names are associated with the lighting profiles.

In addition to providing a profile database, Corsair Gaming also plans to have profile contests all through 2015. The company didn't specify what kind of prizes will be offered for the most creative profiles, but in the end, the winners are the RGB keyboard owners smiling down on some of the coolest lighting effects on the planet.

Follow Kevin Parrish @exfileme. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.