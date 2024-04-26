Corsair's K70 Pro Mini wireless gaming keyboard gets a massive 65% discount — now just $63

Why buy a 60% keyboard? Well, that's the rub, it's primarily used for FPS gamers looking to free up desk space and has more room for flicking the mouse about for aiming those headshots, but if you're not a pro gamer and you use your keyboard for work i.e spreadsheets, then not having a number pad can be a real pain. The same with the missing function row and other keys. Yes, you can still use them with the aid of a modifier key, but it becomes a little more fiddly. This is a keyboard size with a purpose and you must decide if it's right for you.

Best Buy has a super deal on a compact 60% gaming keyboard from Corsair thanks to a clearance sale price. You can grab the Corsair's K70 Pro Mini wireless for just $63 a staggering 65% discount from the original $179 asking price; saving a substantial $116. The K70 Pro Mini isn't a cheap keyboard and is made more expensive by having a white color scheme which always seems to command a higher price tag; so seeing it at this reduced price makes it a desirable proposition.

The Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless uses Corsair's hyper-fast, sub-1ms Slipstream Wireless protocols for connectivity, but can also connect via Bluetooth if needed. The keyboard itself has an adjustable tilt function for improving personal typing ergonomics and comes with a 61-key layout. Included are linear Cherry MX Speed switches that have an actuation distance of 1.2mm and an actuation force of 45grams, but the PCB is hot-swappable so if you have a preferred switch type then you can always swap them out or easily replace a faulty/worn switch.

Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless 60% Gaming Keyboard: now $63 at Best Buy (was $179)



We've had the opportunity to review the Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless and gave it a score of 3.5 stars. We noted that the keyboards' price was very expensive and that the switches felt quite scratchy in use as cons of this keeb, with positives being its outstanding responsiveness, exceptional programmability, and desk space-saving size. This deal negates the negatives around the price, making the Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless a much more attractive keyboard.